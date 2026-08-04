'When Will It Stop?': Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To Jharkhand Student Protest

Sonakshi Sinha On Jharkhand Student Protest | Instagram

Actress Sonakshi Sinha was one of the first A-list celebrities to speak about the student protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. She had shared a video about Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, and now, she has posted on her Instagram Story about the Jharkhand student protest.

She shared a reel about the protest and wrote, "It's so disheartening to see students of our country go through this... When will it stop?" Check out the post below...

On social media, many people have been questioning why Bollywood celebrities are silent about the Jharkhand student protest, while they openly supported the protest in Delhi. However, let's see if, after Sonakshi, many more celebs will react to it.

Rupali Ganguly Reacts To Jharkhand Student Protest

Apart from Sonakshi, the other popular person who has posted about the Jharkhand student protest is television actress Rupali Ganguly.

She tweeted, "The students of Jharkhand are standing firm in the pouring rain, peacefully demanding justice. Their determination deserves respect, not silence. The government must listen, ensure accountability, and address their concerns. They are the future of the state and the nation. May justice prevail soon, and may they return home with hope."

The students of Jharkhand are standing firm in the pouring rain, peacefully demanding justice. Their determination deserves respect, not silence. The government must listen, ensure accountability, and address their concerns. They are the future of the state and the nation. May… — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) August 4, 2026

Kangana Ranaut Vs Sonakshi Sinha

Meanwhile, Kangana, in a recent post, criticised an actress, without mentioning her name, for dressing like a "pocket maar" and wearing "half pants and ulta cap" while supporting protests. She also claimed that a partner's influence changes someone.

While Kangana didn't mention anyone by name, netizens started speculating that the Queen actress was talking about the Dabangg star. However, Sonakshi has not yet reacted to any of these online speculations, and Kangana has not commented further on the matter.

Sonakshi Sinha Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Sonakshi currently has no films lined up. However, she will be seen in the OTT series Dahaad Season 2.