'Peace Out': Kangana Ranaut Wishes 'Gen-Z Friends' On Friendship Day After Backlash Over 'Generation Gutter' Remark

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut extended Friendship Day wishes to her "Gen-Z friends" on Sunday (August 2), just days after sparking controversy by referring to a section of the younger generation as "Generation Gutter" in a series of social media posts.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana Ranaut shared that she had interacted with two young women from Gen Z during a gym session. According to the actress, the conversation revolved around growing up in the digital age and balancing freedom with responsibility.

Sharing the interaction, Kangana wrote, "Today in the gym I met 2 Gen-Z girls who I know, they asked me Kang Didi we are born in digital age and yes social media, Instagram, dating apps, Al and all are a way of life for us, most of us are using them and some of us can't live differently now, everyone wants the freedom to live their life the way they want."

She further revealed how she responded to them, writing, "I told curious young women that yes you are free to live your life as long as you don't throw others children off the cliff, or cut them in to many pieces."

Kangana concluded the post by saying that both she and the young women agreed that freedom should come with accountability. She wrote, "Since there are too many cases where liberal way of life and conservative way of life is clashing and too many children are getting killed for no fault of theirs and it's a big concern for us, they agreed that freedom needs accountability. Happy friendship day to my Gen-z friends. Peace out."

The post comes less than a week after Kangana's remarks against students protesting under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and examination irregularities triggered widespread debate online.

In a series of Instagram posts and a video, the actor described the protest videos as "puke-inducing" and questioned, "Who is birthing and raising them?" She accused sections of Gen Z of using abusive language proudly and coined the phrase "Generation Gutter," alleging that they glorified "drugs, drinks and endless body counts" while demanding freedom without responsibility.

Kangana also criticised what she called "so-called westernised Indian women", claiming they wanted the independence of career-oriented women without accepting the responsibility that comes with it. She further mocked the protesters' choice of the name Cockroach Janta Party, writing, "You call yourself cockroaches and look and behave like them as well," and accused them of spreading "filth, garbage and ugliness."

In another post, she defended criticism directed at the protesters, stating, "If you damage public property, the public will damage you," before referring to Newton's third law by adding, "Every action has an equal and opposite reaction."