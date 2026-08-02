'Stop Teasing A Woman': Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Hrithik Roshan For 'Embarrassing' Partner Saba Azad Amid 'World Owes Him An Apology' Trend Comment

Kangana Ranaut hits back at Hrithik Roshan after 'World Owes Him An Apology' trend comment |

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan appear to have reignited their long-standing feud. The actress took to social media to respond to Hrithik's recent comment on the viral "world owes him an apology" trend. Re-sharing a post on her Instagram Story, Kangana accused the actor of "teasing a woman" through his remarks. She further urged Hrithik to condemn the online trolling being carried out in his name instead of adding fuel to the fire.

Kangana wrote, "Dear Hrithik, I am happy that you have found your perfect match, Saba Azad and you both look great together." She added, "You are in a committed relationship and it doesn't suit you to tease a woman like this, instead you should condemn all those who are harassing and bullying me using your name."

Indirectly calling out the actor, Kangana urged Hrithik, "Stop adding fuel to fire and embarrassing your partner, hope better sense prevails and you stop making unreasonable comments."

Her response came after Hrithik commented on a post that read, "The world owes an apology to Hrithik Roshan," referring to CJP (Cockroach Janta Party) member Saurav Das' dig at Kangana, claiming that she attacked him because he resembles Hrithik. Hrithik commented on the post, saying, "My friend, siding with 'A' just cause you don't like 'B' anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I'll wait, for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts." The actor further added, "That would be fair. But then again, who cares anymore right?"

The controversy erupted after Kangana criticised the CJP-led NEET paper leak protests, calling the viral videos from the demonstrations "puke inducing" and saying they left her so disturbed that she needed a "digital detox." She further questioned the upbringing of the protesters, writing, "Ewwww, who is birthing and raising them?" and accused them of spreading "filth, garbage, and ugliness." Her remarks sparked widespread backlash on social media, with several users and CJP members hitting back at the actress.

CJP's Saurav Das Thinks He Looks Like "Hrithik Roshan" To Attack Kangana.



Kangana:

"Saurav is useless"



Saurav Das:

"Hey Kangana Take A Chil Pill"



"Someone told me I may look like young Hrithik Roshan"



Lol

🤡#cjp_ही_aap_है pic.twitter.com/bgvGXP3fG5 — Dear Men (@Dear_Men_Life) July 29, 2026

The controversy ignited after CJP's Das looked back at Hrithik and Kangana's feud and made a comment on it. Reacting to Kangana's comment, he said in an interview, "My friends told me, 'You look like a young Hrithik Roshan. Maybe that's why Kangana is attacking you.'" This led fans to look back at Kangana and Hrithik's much-publicised 2016 controversy, which began after the actress claimed they had been in a relationship, a claim the actor consistently denied.