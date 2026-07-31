Kangana Ranaut's 'Generation Gutter' Remarks Against CJP NEET Protesters Trigger Political, Bollywood & Social Media Storm |

Mumbai: It began with three Instagram stories and a video. A week later, it had all the ingredients of a modern political spectacle — a war of words, celebrity cameos, viral memes, a Hrithik Roshan reference and, somewhere in the middle, the issue that started it all.

Over the past week, BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut has found herself at the centre of yet another headline-grabbing controversy after launching a blistering attack on students protesting under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and examination irregularities. In a series of Instagram stories and a video, Ranaut described protest videos as “puke-inducing”.

She asked, "Who is birthing and raising them?", and accused sections of Gen Z of wearing abusive language as a badge of honour. She coined the phrase "Generation Gutter", accusing young protesters of glorifying "drugs, drinks and endless body counts" while demanding freedom without responsibility.

Her criticism went further. Targeting what she called "so-called westernised Indian women", Ranaut claimed they wanted to emulate independent career women without earning that independence or accepting accountability. She alleged that many were "not good at studies", lived off their parents and mistook recklessness for freedom.

She also mocked the protesters' choice of the Cockroach Janta Party name, writing, "You call yourself cockroaches and look and behave like them as well," while accusing them of spreading "filth, garbage and ugliness."

In another post, she defended the public backlash against the protesters, writing, "If you damage public property, the public will damage you," before invoking Newton's third law: "Every action has an equal and opposite reaction.

The remarks quickly shifted the spotlight from examination reforms to Ranaut herself.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das responded by questioning her political relevance, saying neither Gen Z nor Gen Alpha took her seriously and accusing her of reducing a serious public issue to personal insults.

Ranaut retaliated by sharing Das's video on Instagram, calling him "useless" and declaring that she had already won two National Awards by the time she was his age.

Das, however, chose humour over hostility.

"My friends tell me I look like Hrithik Roshan. Maybe that's why Kangana is upset," he quipped, reviving one of Bollywood's longest-running public feuds. Within hours, the remark had become social media fodder.

The political pushback soon followed. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke dismissed Ranaut's criticism with the question, "Who even takes her seriously?", accusing her of trying to divert attention from students' demands.

Media personality Preeti Choudhry also weighed in, reminding Ranaut of an earlier exchange between them. Responding on X, she wrote: "I hope you choose your words more carefully in the future because your words matter, like your direct borderline abusive tweet to me," highlighting the responsibility that comes with public speech.

The controversy soon spilled into Bollywood. Composer Vishal Dadlani backed the protesting students, while author Shobhaa De argued that Bollywood personalities, including Ranaut, had failed to understand Gen Z and that young Indians no longer looked to film stars for political guidance.

The industry's biggest names—including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Akshay Kumar—have stayed away from the controversy.