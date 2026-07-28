'Jab Bolte Ho Toh Sunna Bhi Padega...': BJP MP & Actress Kangana Ranaut Once Again Slams NEET Protestors

Kangana Ranaut Slams NEET Protestors | Instagram

After the student protest ended and Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation, BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut has been targeting the protestors on her Instagram Stories. The Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata actress on Tuesday shared a note on her Instagram Story and claimed that the protestors are being beaten and abused by common people. She slammed them, saying that if they damage "public property", the public will damage them.

Kangana wrote, "Protestors who are getting beaten and abused on the roads by common people because of their filthy and abusive reels, they must understand jab bolte ho toh sunna bhi padega, agar tum public property damage karte ho toh woh public bhi tumko damage karegi, agar tumko desh aur leadership se problem hai aur tumne publicly khoob gandi gandi gaaliyaan di toh aab unki suno jo iss desh se payaar karte hain aur iss sarkar ko vote ki power se leke aaye hain, kyunki bolne ka haq unko bhi hai (sic)."

The actress further wrote that no one should cry now, as "every action has equal and opposite reaction". She further wrote that if the protesters have not yet understood cause and effect after studying it, then they will understand it very well now.

Kangana Ranaut Movies

Meanwhile, Kangana was last seen on the big screen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which, despite mostly getting positive reviews, failed to make a mark at the box office. The movie's lifetime collection was Rs. 7.04 crore.

The actress currently has Queen 2 lined up, which is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film had landed in legal trouble as Phantom Studios had filed a Rs. 250 crore lawsuit against Jio Star, claiming that the Queen IP belongs to them.

However, Jio replied that their film is an original story and has no narrative or creative ties to Queen, which was released in 2014. They argued that the word "Queen" is a common noun that cannot be exclusively owned.