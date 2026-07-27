'So Much Ugliness, Puke-Inducing': Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Gen Z CJP Protesters, Says Their Reels Left Her 'Scarred'

Photo Via Instagram

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has strongly criticised videos of Gen Z protesters linked to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), who had been protesting over the NEET-UG paper leak and demanding the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan . Following Pradhan's resignation on Saturday, which marked the end of the protest, Kangana reacted to viral videos of the demonstrations, calling the reels "puke-inducing" and saying they left her "scarred."

Kangana Ranaut Calls CJP Protest Videos 'Puke-Inducing'

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a lengthy note expressing her disapproval of the protesters' appearance, language, and behaviour. She wrote on Monday, July 27, "Never in my life, I have seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing, the way they speak and the kind of language they are using. Never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once."

Check it out:

'Who Is Birthing Them?'

The actress went on to question the upbringing of those featured in the videos, writing, "Ewwww, who is birthing and raising them?" She further claimed that India is a country known for its cultural richness and elegance, adding that the protesters' conduct stood in stark contrast to those values.

'You Call Yourselved Cockroaches & Look Like Them'

Referring to the protesters calling themselves "cockroaches," Kangana remarked, "India is a place of diversely beautiful people, draped in elegance and rooted in cultural sophistication; you call yourselves cockroaches and look/behave like them as well; there is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness."

Concluding her note, Kangana said the videos had affected her to the extent that she felt the need to disconnect from social media for a while.