'Students Who Watch My Film In Theatres Will Get Extra...': Did Kangana Ranaut Request PM Modi To Make Her Education Minister? Here's The Truth

Did Kangana Ranaut Request To Appoint Her As Education Minister? | Photo Via Instagram

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut 's alleged post has gone viral on social media, claiming that she requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appoint her as India's next Education Minister after Dharmendra Pradhan 's resignation. The viral post surfaced amid reports of Pradhan's resignation, which came against the backdrop of nationwide protests over irregularities in the NEET examination and calls for greater accountability.

Kangana Ranaut Wishes To Become Education Minister?

The viral post allegedly written by Kangana, stating, "I request Narendra Modi ji to appoint me as the Education Minister of India. I understand the importance of education because I was the first person to show people the truth that India attained independence in 2014."

Check it out:

Photo Via X

The message further claimed that she had a "plan for NEET" where students watching her movies in theatres would receive extra marks, adding that it would help end her "streak of flops."

Real Truth About Kangana Ranaut's Note

However, the viral claim is completely false. Kangana Ranaut did not share any such statement or note on her official Instagram account. Although the post appeared convincing and was designed to resemble her social media style, it has been identified as AI-generated content.

As of now, Kangana Ranaut has not reacted to the viral post or issued any statement regarding the claim.

Pralhad Joshi New Education Minister

The Education Minister of India is Pralhad Joshi, who assumed charge of the ministry on July 25, 2026. Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the post on Saturday, following which the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called off its 36-day agitation over alleged irregularities in examinations and the NEET paper leak.

In his resignation letter, Pradhan stated that the position was not a matter of “individual prestige” for him and expressed concern over the series of developments that had unfolded over the previous 10 days.

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