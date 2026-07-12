 'Women Are Called Devi, Shakti...': Kangana Ranaut Supports UP Governor Anandiben Patel's 'Expert Mother First, Then IAS Officer' Remark
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HomeEntertainment'Women Are Called Devi, Shakti...': Kangana Ranaut Supports UP Governor Anandiben Patel's 'Expert Mother First, Then IAS Officer' Remark

'Women Are Called Devi, Shakti...': Kangana Ranaut Supports UP Governor Anandiben Patel's 'Expert Mother First, Then IAS Officer' Remark

Reacting to Anandiben Patel's comments on motherhood and careers, Kangana Ranaut said nurturing comes naturally to women. "It is our true nature," she wrote, adding that women are called "Devi, Shakti, Annapurna, Mata" for their roles in caring and nurturing.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, July 12, 2026, 12:55 PM IST
'Women Are Called Devi, Shakti...': Kangana Ranaut Supports UP Governor Anandiben Patel's 'Expert Mother First, Then IAS Officer' Remark
Kangana Ranaut Supports Anandiben Patel's 'Expert Mother' Remark | Photo Via Instagram

Actress and BJP-MP Kangana Ranaut has supported Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel's recent remarks about women becoming an 'expert mother' before pursuing professional roles like an IAS officer or teacher. Patel’s comments, made during the 41st convocation ceremony of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), sparked a debate about the balance between family responsibilities and career aspirations.

Kangana Ranaut Backs Anandiben Patel

Reacting to the statement, Kangana shared her personal memories and expressed her belief that nurturing comes naturally to women. She wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, July 12, "When we were small my brother played football and cricket, but I carefully built doll houses, stitched their clothes and cooked their food. Much to everyone’s amusement in the house, I made small chulhas and pretended to be a doll mom."

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'It Is Our True Nature'

Kangana further said that nurturing is not something women need to be taught, describing it as a natural instinct. "It is not something that we need to learn, God has bestowed upon us the duty of nurturing humanity. It is our true nature," she wrote.

The actress added that women have historically been associated with symbols of strength, care, and nourishment. "That’s why women are called Devi, Shakti, Annapurna, Mata and many more such forms," she said. However, she also emphasised the joy found in caring for loved ones, adding, "Beyond all that, it is such a joy to love, to feed, to dance and to nurture."

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