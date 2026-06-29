'This Is Unfair Slander...': Vir Das Shuts Down Journalist's Claim That Kangana Ranaut Injured His Lip During Revolver Rani Kiss Scene

Vir Das Shuts Down Viral Kangana Ranaut Kiss Scene Claim | Photo Via Instagram

Comedian-actor Vir Das has strongly reacted to journalist Simi Chandoke's claim about his kissing scene with Kangana Ranaut in Revolver Rani. Chandoke alleged that the actress did not stop kissing Das even after the scene had ended, leaving him with an injured lip. Recalling the incident, she had said, "Bichare ka lip kaatke khoon-khoon kar diya usko."

Vir Das Shuts Down Viral Kangana Ranaut Kiss Scene Claim

Days later, Vir dismissed the journalist's account as "pure fiction" and shut down the claim. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, he wrote on Sunday, June 28,"Right. Just so we are clear. This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain, a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her."

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Furthermore, Vir revealed that the journalist had called him a "terrorist" a few years later over his comedy. However, he clarified that during the filming of Revolver Rani, there were "no problems at all" on set.