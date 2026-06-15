'Full Scam, China Copies': Vir Das Alleges Zepto Delivered Fake Apple Watch Worth ₹50,000, Delivery Platform Reacts

Comedian and actor Vir Das accused online delivery platform Zepto of selling him what appeared to be a fake Apple Watch worth Rs 50,000. The actor took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday to share his experience. In his post, he claimed that the smartwatch purchased through the platform did not seem genuine and that customer support failed to provide a satisfactory solution.

According to Vir, the watch was ordered urgently for a shoot, making the situation even more frustrating. Expressing his disappointment, he questioned the authenticity of the product and alleged that the company's customer care team was unable to help.

In his post, he wrote, "Okay. Am I wrong, do all apple watches look like this or is @ZeptoNow @zeptocares being shady with china copies? By the way their customer device agent on the phone said there’s nothing they could do. Full scam. We needed one quick for a shoot. They charged us 50k."

Responding to Vir's complaint, Zepto said it had already initiated its standard procedure to investigate the matter. The company confirmed that a reverse pickup of the product had been scheduled and assured that the issue would be examined in coordination with its brand partners.

Okay. Am I wrong, do all apple watches look like this or is @ZeptoNow @zeptocares being shady with china copies? By the way their customer device agent on the phone said there’s nothing they could do. Full scam. We needed one quick for a shoot. They charged us 50k. pic.twitter.com/2YiOx4qMYB — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 15, 2026

In its response, Zepto stated, "We take such concerns seriously and have already scheduled a reverse pickup of the product, which is our standard process in such cases. This will help us investigate the issue with our brand partners. For high-value products, users receive an OTP at the time of delivery. The OTP should only be shared after checking that the package is properly sealed and in good condition."

The company further added, "We are currently looking into this case and will take appropriate action based on our findings.”

Hey,



This isn’t the experience we aim to deliver, and I’d like to get this sorted for you.



Could you please share your order details and contact number via DM? Once we have that, we’ll look into it right away. https://t.co/zJcYfX8mHz — Zepto Cares (@zeptocares) June 15, 2026

This is not the first time Vir Das has sparked discussion on social media. Earlier, he had gone viral after sharing a photograph from a flight showing a fellow passenger resting a bare foot near the window during meal service. The post triggered a debate on travel etiquette and hygiene, with many users weighing in on how they would have handled the situation.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vir Das was last seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, a film he also directed. Backed by Aamir Khan, the project featured Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Srushti Tawade in key roles.