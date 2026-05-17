'Mind Your Own Business': Vir Das’ Viral Flight Post About Passenger Keeping With Bare Feet Up Sparks Debate Over Airline Etiquette

Comedian Vir Das has triggered an online conversation about basic travel etiquette after sharing an uncomfortable moment he witnessed during a flight. His post quickly caught attention, prompting thousands of reactions and renewed discussion about passenger behaviour on airplanes.

A mid-flight moment that went viral

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Das described a situation that many travellers found relatable. According to him, a passenger seated nearby casually placed a bare foot against the aircraft wall near the window, right when meals were being served.

Sharing the experience, the comedian wrote, “Genuine question. You’re eating a meal. Dude next to you does this. Starts scratching one foot with the other. For like ten mins. What are you doing next?”

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He added that another passenger sitting in the aisle seat appeared visibly uncomfortable but chose to ignore the situation and focus on eating.

The post soon crossed 42,000 views, turning into a wider discussion about hygiene, social awareness, and public manners during flights.

Social media divided over how to respond

Internet users flooded the comments section with mixed opinions on how such behaviour should be handled.

Some felt direct communication was the best solution. One user wrote, “I would have asked him to put his feet down.” Others believed the comedian should have addressed the passenger instead of posting online, commenting, “You should go and tell them if it is bothering you.”

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several users recommended involving airline staff, saying cabin crew are trained to manage uncomfortable situations politely. One comment read, “I always inform the flight stewards and ask them to point out such uncivilised behaviour.”

Many agreed that a calm but firm approach works best, suggesting passengers politely request better conduct. Another widely liked response summed up public sentiment: “Money can be earned but not discipline.”