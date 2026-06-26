Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Pune's Ketan Agarwal Murder Case, Says 'Parents Can't Be Blamed' For Children's Actions

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut reacted to the shocking Pune murder case involving 20-year-old Siya Goyal, who has been arrested along with her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, for the murder of her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal.

Taking to her Instagram story on Friday (June 26), Kangana shared her thoughts on the incident and said that parents should not be held responsible for the actions of their children. She also pointed to the growing influence of social media, artificial intelligence and personal circles in shaping people's behaviour.

Reacting to the case, Kangana wrote, "These days just looking at the families, homes or parents you can never be sure about sanskars of the children, what is more important is that who is programming them? Who they spend time with, what are their influences on SM/AI or real life. Parents can not be blamed because people are living so many parallel lives, people carefully build desirable perception of themselves because it is all about how they are seen not how they feel or who they really are, so families can not be judged for children actions."

What is the murder case?

According to police, 26-year-old realtor Ketan Agarwal allegedly died after being pushed into a gorge at Lohagad Fort. His fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, have been arrested in connection with the case and are currently in judicial custody.

Ketan and Siya had announced their engagement in February and were reportedly planning a lavish wedding in November. Their families had booked a palace in Jaipur worth Rs 17 crore and arranged two private aircraft to fly guests to the celebrations.

Investigators allege that the accused first attempted to kill Ketan on June 14 by pushing him from the fort. However, he survived after grabbing onto a bush. Police claim Siya then diverted attention by pretending she had spotted a snake before reassuring him and leaving the area.

A few days later, she allegedly convinced Ketan to revisit the fort. This time, police say Chetan was also present, and the two allegedly pushed Ketan into the gorge from behind, leading to his death.

Initially, the incident was treated as an accidental fall after Siya reportedly told police that Ketan had slipped while taking photographs in strong winds. However, investigators became suspicious after noticing her behaviour during the inquiry.

The investigation later revealed that Siya and Chetan had exchanged more than 2,000 phone calls over the past seven months. Police also claim the two had prepared multiple contingency plans in case their alleged murder attempt failed.

During questioning, both accused reportedly blamed each other for planning the crime.