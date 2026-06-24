'Could Have Spared Him, Bas Ek Sach Bolke...': Hina Khan Strongly REACTS To Ketan Agarwal's Murder By Fiancée Siya In Pune

Hina Khan Reacts To Ketan Agarwal Murder Case | Photo Via Instagram

The murder of Pune resident Ketan Agarwal has sent shockwaves across social media. The 26-year-old's death, which was initially believed to be the result of an accidental fall during a trek at Lohagad Fort on June 18, later emerged as an alleged murder case reportedly planned by his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary. Reacting to the shocking case, actress Hina Khan took to social media to share her thoughts.

Hina Khan Reacts To Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

Taking to her Instagram story on Wednesday, June 24, Hina wrote, "Aaj ke time mai Sach Sunna Aur Sach kehna itna mushkil ho Gaya hai ki log kisi ki jaan lene ko bhi taiyaar hain.. It seems it is easier to take someone's life than to accept the truth you could have spared him, Bus Ek sach bolke and lived your life with any XYZ.. whyyyyy? Afsos #ketanmurdercase."

Check it out:

Photo Via Instagram

The Murder Case

Ketan got engaged to Siya earlier this year, and the couple was reportedly set to marry in November. Their families had allegedly booked a palace in Rajasthan worth Rs 17 crore and arranged two private planes to fly in guests for the wedding.

Days before the alleged murder, the couple had reportedly planned a pre-wedding photoshoot trip to Bali. However, the trip was cancelled after Ketan discovered that his passport was missing at Mumbai airport.

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Police further claim that an initial attempt to execute the alleged plan was made on June 14, when Siya reportedly tried to push Ketan off the fort. However, after the attempt allegedly failed, she raised an alarm about spotting a snake and later claimed that he had fallen accidentally during the panic.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra | On the death of Ketan Vishal Agarwal, his father says, "They (Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal) got engaged in February...They were leaving for Bali on the 6th, four people were travelling to Bali together, but only Ketan’s passport got stolen. Because of… pic.twitter.com/p3JEO01yHq — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026

Meanwhile, Siya and Chetan have been remanded to police custody till June 29 by a Magistrate Court in Pune.

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Investigators have also claimed that Siya did not want to marry Ketan and allegedly conspired with Chetan to eliminate him. The probe further suggests that the two accused first met at a Diwali party last year and later developed a close friendship.