'Rest In Peace, My Love’: Murder Accused Siya Goyal's Emotional Instagram Posts After Fiancé Ketan Agarwal's Death Go Viral | Sourced

Pune: Days after the death of 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort, his fiancée, Siya Praveen Goyal, shared emotional photos, videos and messages on Instagram mourning his loss. Those posts have now gone viral after Pune Rural Police arrested her and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, in connection with Ketan’s murder.

According to police, Siya initially claimed that Ketan had accidentally slipped into a gorge while the couple was visiting Lohagad Fort on 18th June. Based on her statement, an accidental death report (ADR) was registered at Lonavala Rural Police Station. However, a detailed investigation later led police to register a murder case and arrest Siya and Chetan, alleging that the two had conspired to kill Ketan.

Viral Instagram Stories…

After Ketan’s death, Siya posted several Instagram Stories describing him as the love of her life.

One of her posts read: “You left me on my birthday… You left when we were so close to getting married. I still can’t understand why you did this to me. I had dreams, and now I want answers too. Why did you leave me when I loved you so much? Rest in peace.”

She also shared videos of the couple together. One clip allegedly showed Ketan looking affectionately at Siya and complimenting her appearance. According to police, the video was recorded on the same day Ketan died.

Another video showed the couple dancing together at a hotel while a guitarist performed in the background. Siya added lyrics from a song by Shehnaaz Gill that read, “Mere dil ko pata hai tu yahi hai, wapas aaja", which translates to, “My heart knows you are here, come back.”

Police Reveal True Motive Behind Stories…

Police, however, allege that these public displays of grief came after Siya had already attempted to portray Ketan’s death as an accident.

According to Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill, immediately after the incident, Siya approached a security guard at Lohagad Fort and claimed that Ketan had fallen into the gorge. She then informed the police and later contacted Ketan’s family with the same version of events.

The investigation took a turn after Ketan’s family expressed suspicion and informed police about disputes between the couple before the incident. Technical analysis and electronic evidence allegedly revealed the presence of Chetan Chaudhary near the crime scene.

Police claim Siya and Chetan were in a relationship and conspired to eliminate Ketan, as his scheduled marriage to Siya had become an obstacle to their relationship. Both have been arrested, and further investigation is underway.