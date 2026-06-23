Pune: Here’s How Siya Goyal Tried To Fool Police With Fabricated Story After Fiancé Ketan Agarwal's Murder At Lohagad Fort | Sourced

Pune: Pune Rural Police have arrested Siya Praveen Goyal (20), a resident of Bibwewadi, Pune, and Chetan Babulal Chaudhary (22) in connection with the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort.

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill revealed key details of the investigation, explaining how the accused fiancée allegedly attempted to mislead investigators by fabricating a story after the murder.

What Had Happened?

According to Gill, immediately after the crime, Siya Goyal approached a security guard at the fort and claimed that Ketan had accidentally fallen into a gorge. She then alerted the police and informed Ketan's family about the incident. Police reached the spot, completed the necessary procedures and, following the post-mortem examination, handed over the body to his family.

However, the case took a dramatic turn when Ketan's relatives informed police about disputes between the couple in the days leading up to the incident. This prompted investigators to probe deeper into the circumstances surrounding his death.

This Is How Police Knew…

During technical analysis and scrutiny of electronic evidence, police discovered that another individual, Chetan Chaudhary, was present near the crime scene at the time of the incident. This crucial lead eventually exposed the alleged murder conspiracy.

Police found that all three were connected through business activities in Pune's Market Yard. Siya had recently started a bakery business, while Chetan operated a wholesale dry-fruit and packaging business. The Agarwal family is also engaged in a similar line of business in the same locality.

Investigators said the professional association gradually brought Siya and Chetan closer. Police believe their friendship eventually developed into a relationship, which became the motive behind the alleged murder conspiracy.

Read Also Who Was Ketan Agarwal? Pune Man Allegedly Pushed To Death By His Fiancée Siya Goyal At Lohgad Fort

Duo Planned It Whole…

Adding another angle to the investigation, police have learned that Ketan and Siya visited Lohagad Fort on June 14, nearly a week before the murder. Investigators are examining whether the visit was merely an outing or a reconnaissance trip to identify the location for the planned crime.

Explaining the alleged modus operandi, Gill said the accused had planned the murder about a week in advance. On the day of the incident, Chetan was allegedly positioned near the spot where the crime was committed. Investigators believe the duo executed the plan before attempting to portray Ketan's death as an accident.

Police further revealed that Ketan knew Chetan as Siya's friend but was allegedly unaware of the nature of their relationship.

The investigation is ongoing, with police examining digital evidence, call records and the sequence of events leading up to the murder to establish the full extent of the alleged conspiracy.