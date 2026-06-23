Who Was Ketan Agarwal? Pune Man Allegedly Pushed To Death By His Fiancée Siya Goyal At Lohgad Fort

Ketan Agrawal's Death At Lohagad Fort Was No Accident; Fiancée Siya Goyal Booked For Murder | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: What was initially believed to be a trekking accident at Lohgad Fort in Pune’s Maval tehsil has now turned into a murder investigation by the Pune Rural Police. The incident happened on 18th June when Ketan Vishal Agarwal, a Pune-based businessman, died after falling around 350–400 feet into a gorge at Lohgad Fort during a trek with his fiancée and two friends.

However, on Tuesday, reports came forward that the Pune Rural Police suspected that the death was allegedly pre-planned and registered a murder case against Ketan's fiancée and seven others.

What Had Happened?

According to available information, the deceased Ketan was engaged and scheduled to marry his fiancée in November 2026. Police said that his family had made lavish wedding arrangements in Udaipur, including booking an expensive palace and arranging chartered flights for guests.

He was engaged to Siya Goyal, who is the prime accused in this alleged murder case. Ketan, his fiancée Siya Goyal, and two friends went trekking at Lohgad Fort to celebrate her birthday. Around 10:30 am, Ketan fell into a deep gorge. Rescue teams recovered him after a difficult operation, but he succumbed to his injuries. Police initially believed he had accidentally slipped while posing for photographs.

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Case’s Shocking Turn…

The Pune Rural Police Force has alleged that Ketan Agarwal's death at Lohgad Fort was a pre-planned murder, not an accident. Police claim his fiancée, Siya Goyal, conspired with seven others to kill him and have registered a murder case against all eight accused. Investigators allege there was an initial attempt to push Ketan off the fort, followed by a "Plan B" when it did not succeed, though these claims remain under investigation.

The motive has not been officially disclosed. Ketan's father has demanded justice, while the case has attracted attention after shifting from an accidental death to an alleged murder conspiracy. No chargesheet has been filed yet.

Who Was Ketan Agarwal?

Ketan Vishal Agarwal (26) was a resident of the Lodha Belmondo housing society in Gahunje, Maval tehsil, near Pune. He was a director in his family's real estate business. According to his LinkedIn profile, Ketan held multiple degrees in business management.

Ketan completed his junior college education at Marathwada Mitra Mandal's College of Commerce in Pune. He later earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a specialisation in supply chain management from Symbiosis Skills and Professional University. In 2022, he moved to the United States to pursue higher studies. He completed a Master of Science degree in entrepreneurial studies from a college in Massachusetts in 2023.

Related To Porsche Incident?

On Tuesday, social media was flooded with speculation that Ketan Vishal Agarwal was related to Vishal Agarwal, the father of the juvenile accused in the 2024 Pune Porsche crash case, as both share the same names and are associated with the real estate business.

However, independent verification by The Free Press Journal and other reports confirmed that Ketan was not related to the family involved in the Porsche case.

While the Porsche case accused's family is based in Pune city, Ketan's family runs a separate real estate business in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area. The similarity in names led to widespread confusion on social media before the claims were clarified.