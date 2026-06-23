Lohagad Murder: Is Ketan Agarwal Related To Pune Porsche Crash Accused? Social Media Discusses | File Photo

Ever since the twist in the death of Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort in Pune district came to the fore on Tuesday morning, social media has been linking him to the juvenile accused in the Pune Porsche crash case. This is particularly because both of them share the same father's name -- Vishal Agarwal.

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"Wait, is that guy the brother of the Pune Porsche case kid? Oh my God, that just made this a million times more tragic. He literally had his whole life ahead of him and was completely innocent in all of that family madness. He absolutely did not deserve to be done dirty like this," an X (formerly Twitter) user wrote. However, within minutes, the user realised her mistake and added, "No, different families! I feel terrible for the mix-up. Google totally conflated them because of the identical fathers' names, Pune city, and the shared real estate and construction business background."

Another user asked, "Isn't Vishal Agarwal the father of the accused in the Pune Porsche case?" to which another user replied, "No. It's the other one. Ketan was my classmate during BBA at Symbiosis Pune. Humble guy, didn't deserve this."

Who was Ketan Agarwal?

26-year-old Ketan Agarwal was a resident of Gahunje in Pune district and a director in a family-run real estate business. He was found dead in a gorge near Lohagad Fort on June 18.

The police had then said he fell nearly 400 feet into the gorge while taking photographs during a trek with his fiancée and friends amid strong winds at the fort.

An accidental death report was registered after his fiancée, Siya Goyal, told the Lonavala Rural Police that Agarwal had slipped and fallen while the couple was on an outing at the hill fort.

However, it has now been revealed that Goyal was in a relationship with another man, identified as Chetan Babulal Chaudhary (22), a resident of Kondhwa in Pune.

The two allegedly conspired to eliminate Agarwal. As part of the plan, Goyal took him to Lohagad Fort under the pretext of an outing, while Chaudhary was called to the spot later. The duo then allegedly pushed Agarwal off the fort, leading to his death.

Agarwal was scheduled to marry Goyal later this year. It was learnt that the families had made elaborate wedding preparations, including booking a palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, for the ceremony.