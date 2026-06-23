Pune: Maharashtra Govt Clears 20 Hectares In Tathawade For Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate Headquarters

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commisisonerate (PCPC) | File Photo

Pune: The construction of a permanent headquarters for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) moved a step closer after Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule approved the transfer of 20 hectares of land in Tathawade.

The land belongs to the Animal Husbandry Department and will be used to build the commissionerate headquarters, a parade ground and other related offices. The minister said the Government Resolution (GR) will be issued within the next two to three days, following the final approval of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Previous Decisions…

The proposal had received in-principle approval during the state cabinet meeting held on October 10, 2024. It was decided to transfer 20 hectares from the total 67 hectares and 94 acres of land at the bull-rearing farm in Tathawade for the police project.

Following the cabinet's approval, the state’s Home Department sent the proposal to the Revenue Department for the land transfer process as per the Government Resolution dated 8th September 2008.

Long Term Requirements…

The government considered the proposal in view of Pimpri-Chinchwad's growing population, the need for better law and order infrastructure and the long-term requirements of the Police Commissionerate.

Earlier, through a government memorandum dated July 9, 2024, the state had allotted 3 hectares and 39 acres of land from Gat No. 539 at Chikhali in Haveli tehsil to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner for an office, residential quarters and a parade ground.

What Does It Mean?

With the Revenue Minister's approval now in place, the land transfer process is expected to be completed after the Chief Minister's sanction. The move will pave the way for the construction of an independent and comprehensive administrative complex for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate.

MLA Mahesh Landge and senior government officials were present during the meeting.