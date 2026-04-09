Pune: Scorpio-N SUVs, Activa Bikes Join Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate Fleet | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) has added 50 new vehicles to its fleet to strengthen policing and improve response time across the city.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, on Wednesday (8th April), inducted eight Scorpio-N SUVs and 42 Honda Activa two-wheelers into service. These vehicles were approved and provided through the District Planning Committee.

Officials said the move is part of ongoing efforts to modernise the force and handle the rising workload in Pimpri-Chinchwad. When Choubey took charge, the commissionerate had 319 vehicles, which were considered insufficient for operational needs.

Since then, a total of 367 additional vehicles have been added through proposals sent to the director general of police's office and the District Planning Committee. Of these, 263 vehicles were received from the District Planning Committee, while 104 came from the state police headquarters.

The newly expanded fleet is expected to help police respond faster to emergencies and improve patrolling across the city. Officials said the increase in vehicles will make police services more efficient and accessible to citizens.

5 Police Stations Set To Add

In a separate development, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police plan to set up five new police stations to improve law enforcement and reduce response time as the city expands.

The new stations will be created by dividing the jurisdictions of existing stations, such as Hinjawadi, Sangvi, MIDC Bhosari, Dighi, and Dehu Road. Proposed locations include Pirangut, Jambe, Pimple Saudagar, Moshi, and Dehu Gaon.

The move aims to ease the burden on current stations, enhance accessibility for citizens, and strengthen overall safety. The proposal also includes increasing manpower, adding a deputy commissioner of police and more officers, to support better policing and administrative efficiency in the rapidly growing urban region.