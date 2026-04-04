Pune: Faster Response & Safer City? Pimpri-Chinchwad Plans 5 New Police Stations

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Logo | Representational Image | File

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) is targeting the expansion of its police force with the establishment of five new police stations in the coming period, officials announced on Friday.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey has sent a proposal to the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) seeking approval for new stations at Pirangut, Jambe, Pimple Saudagar, Moshi, and Dehu Gaon.

Once approved, the total number of police stations in the commissionerate will rise from 25 to 30.

The move aims to improve policing and provide faster response to citizens across rapidly growing areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Police officials said the new stations will help reduce the burden on existing ones and ensure better law enforcement and public safety.

Since taking charge, Commissioner of Police Choubey has expanded the commissionerate significantly. Earlier, it had 17 police stations, four divisions, and two zones. This has now increased to 25 police stations, including a cyber police station, along with eight divisions and four zones.

Several key posts have also been created to strengthen the force, including an additional commissioner for the regional division, multiple deputy commissioners of police for specialised units, and assistant commissioners of police.

Bavdhan, Hinjawadi & other stations to be divided...

The proposed stations will be formed by dividing the jurisdiction of existing police stations, such as Bavdhan, Hinjawadi, Sangvi, MIDC Bhosari, Dighi, Chikhali, and Dehu Road. Officials believe this restructuring will make policing more efficient and accessible.

The proposal also includes a demand for additional manpower. The commissionerate has requested one deputy commissioner of police, 20 police inspectors, 30 assistant police inspectors, 80 police sub-inspectors, and 820 police personnel, along with support staff. A separate proposal has also been sent to sanction pending posts for Zone 4.

Speaking about the expansion, Commissioner Choubey said the focus is on ensuring quick police assistance and better facilities for citizens. He added that the new police stations will help create a safer environment across the region.

If approved, this expansion will mark another major step in strengthening the policing system in Pimpri-Chinchwad, which continues to see rapid urban growth and rising population.