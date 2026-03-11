Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey Meets Citizens Face-To-Face In New Outreach Programme

IPS Vinoy Kumar Choubey | File Pic

Pimpri Chinchwad: The Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate has started a new public outreach initiative called “Meet the Police Commissioner” to create direct communication between citizens and senior police officials.

Officials announced on Tuesday that the programme received a strong response during its first session, with 76 citizens attending the meeting held on Monday at Shivneri Hall in the Police Commissioner’s Office in Premlok Park, Chinchwad.

The initiative allows citizens and visitors in the city to meet the Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police and other senior officers directly to share complaints, suggestions and expectations. Police said people do not need any prior appointment and can meet officials freely during the scheduled time.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, Joint Commissioner of Police Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar, all Additional Police Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of Police were present during the session.

Assistant Commissioners of Police and Senior Police Inspectors joined the meeting through video conferencing. Citizens raised several issues during the interaction, including personal grievances and traffic-related problems.

'Thank You'

One of the participants, Parameshwar Giram, who had filed a burglary case at Dighi Police Station last year, thanked the police for recovering all of his stolen gold jewellery. He felicitated the Police Commissioner to express his gratitude for the police team’s work in the case.

Members of the Orthopaedic Doctors Association of Pimpri Chinchwad also attended the meeting. They shared their concerns, offered suggestions and expressed their willingness to cooperate with the police in future initiatives.

Police said the programme was conducted successfully and will now be held every Monday at Shivneri Hall in the Police Commissioner’s Office. Citizens, industrial representatives, women, senior citizens, students and visitors to the city have been encouraged to attend the sessions and raise their concerns directly with the police.