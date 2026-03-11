Pune: Students Urged To Stay Away From Drugs At Special Awareness Programme By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police | Sourced

Pimpri Chinchwad: The Pimpri Chinchwad Police organised a special awareness programme at Pratibha College in Chinchwad to highlight the role of women in building a drug-free society. The event was held on Monday (9th March) to mark International Women’s Day and was attended by around 150 to 200 students, teachers and guests.

The programme was conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Cell following directions from Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey and Joint Commissioner of Police Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar. It was held under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime 2) Pravin More.

Senior Police Inspector Mahesh Patil, in charge of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, organised the event titled “The Role of Women for a Drug-Free Society".

Speaking at the programme, ACP Pravin More explained the harmful effects of addiction. He said drug abuse not only damages health but also harms families, education and society.

He said many crimes and domestic problems are linked to addiction and stressed the need to build a drug-free society. He urged young people to use their energy for education, skills and positive work.

Social worker and entrepreneur Rajshree Gagre spoke about the important role women play in families and society. She said mothers, sisters and wives can guide family members and help keep them away from addiction. She appealed to women to take the lead in spreading awareness about de-addiction.

Psychiatrist Dr Neha Kode explained the physical and mental effects of addiction. De-addiction counsellor William Salvi said addiction often begins because of peer pressure, stress or depression. He encouraged students to adopt good habits and positive thinking. At the end of the programme, students and teachers took an oath to stay away from addiction.

The police have appealed to citizens to share any information related to drugs with the Anti-Narcotics Cell on mobile number 8600002320 or inform the nearest police station. Police said the identity of informants will be kept confidential.