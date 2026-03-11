Pimpri-Chinchwad Gets New Civic Chief: IAS Officer Dr Vijay Suryawanshi Appointed PCMC Commissioner

IAS Dr Vijay Suryawanshi | File

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Maharashtra government has appointed senior IAS officer Dr Vijay Suryawanshi as the new Municipal Commissioner of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The order was issued by the state’s General Administration Department on Wednesday.

According to the government order signed by Joint Secretary Subhash Umranikar, Dr Suryawanshi has been transferred and posted to the vacant post of PCMC Commissioner. The post has been upgraded to the Supertime Pay Scale, which is a senior pay grade in the Indian Administrative Service.

Dr Suryawanshi is currently serving as the Divisional Commissioner of the Konkan Division, based at Konkan Bhavan in Navi Mumbai. The order directs him to hand over charge of his present post in consultation with the Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue, Registration and Stamp Duty Department before taking over his new assignment.

He will take charge from Shravan Hardikar, IAS, who is presently serving as the Municipal Commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Dr Suryawanshi is a 2006-batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre and has held several key administrative positions in the state government. Earlier in his career, he served as the additional metropolitan commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and also worked as the municipal commissioner of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

He has also served as District Collector of Raigad and Gondia districts during his administrative career.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation is one of the largest civic bodies in Maharashtra and administers the rapidly growing industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune. Officials said Dr Suryawanshi is expected to take charge soon after completing the formal handover of his current responsibilities.