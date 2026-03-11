Pune VIDEO: Shocking Daylight Kidnapping In Pimpri-Chinchwad Caught On Camera; Businessman Screams For Help Saying 'Bachao! Bachao!' | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The disturbing video showing the kidnapping of a businessman in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Rahatani area has now surfaced online, giving a clearer picture of how the crime unfolded in broad daylight on Monday evening. The footage, which has gone viral on social media, shows the victim desperately shouting for help while being forcibly taken away by the accused.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The victim, identified as Suresh Kumar Babumal Jaiswani, was travelling on his two-wheeler in the Shivraj Nagar area of Rahatani on Monday evening when the incident took place. Police said a group of men approached him and claimed they were officers from the Uttar Pradesh Police. They told him they needed to question him and asked him to come with them.

However, Jaiswani reportedly sensed that something was wrong and tried to escape. The viral video shows him attempting to turn his two-wheeler and leave the spot. Within seconds, things took a chaotic turn.

As Jaiswani tries to move away, the men rush towards him and roughly push him off his bike. In the footage, the businessman can be heard repeatedly shouting “Bachao, bachao” (help, help) while the accused tries to overpower him. The suspects then force him towards their vehicle and bundle him inside.

A few people passing through the road can also be seen in the video. However, none of them intervenes in the incident. According to police, the kidnappers were carrying deadly weapons, which likely created fear among the bystanders and prevented them from stepping in.

Read Also Cyber Fraud Racket Targeting Women Busted In Punjab

Rs 50 Lakh Ransom Demand

The kidnapping triggered panic in the area after the suspects fled with the victim in their vehicle. Soon after abducting him, the accused allegedly called the victim’s brother using Jaiswani’s phone and demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh. They also threatened to kill him if the money was not paid.

Following a complaint lodged at the Kalewadi Police Station, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police launched a large-scale search operation. Using CCTV footage and technical mobile tracking, police traced the suspects as they tried to escape the city.

Arrests from Ahilyanagar

Investigators found that the gang was heading towards Madhya Pradesh. Police teams chased the vehicle for nearly 100 kilometres before laying a trap near the Hiwargaon Pawasa toll plaza in Sangamner in Ahilyanagar district with the help of local police.

The police intercepted the vehicle, rescued the kidnapped businessman safely and arrested six accused involved in the crime. During the operation, officers seized two pistols, six live cartridges, five mobile phones, a Swift car used in the kidnapping and a watch worth around Rs 7 lakh. The total value of the seized property is estimated to be about Rs 18 lakh.

Recce Before Crime, Extortion Motive Behind Crime

The arrested accused have been identified as Chandrashekhar Deepchand Gaur, Dilip Mohanlal Saroj, Rinku Alguram Saroj, Anil Girdharilal Saroj, Mukesh Kumar Rammurat Chamar and Santan Suresh Chavan.

Police said the gang had carried out a recce before committing the crime. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the motive behind the kidnapping was extortion for money. Police are continuing their investigation to determine if more people were involved in the conspiracy.