Cyber Fraud Racket Targeting Women Busted In Punjab |

Chandigarh: Punjab police’s State Cyber Crime Division on Tuesday claimed to have busted an inter-state racket involved in duping and extorting money from unsuspecting victims by impersonating as women on the social media with the arrest of three persons.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that those arrested have been identified as brothers Abhishek Bhargav, Aakash Bhargav alias Aman, and Lucky Bhargav, trio native of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan and presently residing in Sector 70, SAS Nagar (Mohali).

Police teams have effected a huge recovery of cash amounting to Rs 3.49 lakhs, $500 US Dollars, 29 mobile phones, one laptop, one dongle, one tablet, and 38 empty boxes of mobile phones from their possession, DGP Yadav said.

Stating that the accused created fake profiles on social media platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp, impersonating as women, to contact their victims, DGP Yadav said that the accused used voice-changing software to pose as women and gain the trust of their targets, particularly women. They would then extort money by threatening to circulate AI-generated objectionable videos of the victims on social media," he said.

Sharing details of the operation, Special Director General of Police (Special DGP), Cyber Crime, V Neeraja said that the case was registered following a complaint by a victim's father. The victim was cheated of Rs 3.10 lakhs between 2023 and 2025, when she was residing in Canada.

The Special DGP said that the investigation revealed that the kingpin, Aakash Bhargav, had devised this modus operandi two years ago under which they were targeting innocent people using fake social media profiles and cheating them by impersonating as fake religious gurus or astrologers. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they have earned almost Rs 40 lakh using this method, she said.

She said that investigation is in progress to ascertain the involvement of other persons and additional victims who may have fallen prey to such cyber frauds.