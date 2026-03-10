Punjab Budget Session: Uproar In House Over Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s 'Derogatory' Remark On Women

Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira |

Chandigarh: Punjab assembly on Tuesday witnessed uproar over Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s allegedly derogatory remark on women, during the ongoing budget session even as the House also passed a resolution condemning it.

The uproar broke out during the Zero Hour when the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs demanded strict action against Khaira for his `derogatory’ comments on women on his recent Facebook post. Finance minister Harpal Cheema referred to the said post in which Khaira purportedly said that women performing Gidha (folk dance) over the Rs 1,000 aid (announced by AAP government) cannot be expected to give birth to brave sons. The remark was made in reference to the ``much mantri mawan dhian satikar yojna’’ announced by chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Bajwa, who apologised for Khaira’s comments, however, said that Khaira would clarify his stand in the House. Congress MLA Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa held that Khaira should be heard before moving the resolution.

Earlier, the Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan adjourned the House for half an hour during Zero Hour when the uproar broke out over the issue.

Later, addressing the media outside the Assembly, Cheema also demanded that the Congress High Command immediately expel Khaira from the party for his reprehensible conduct and deeply insulting comments directed at the mothers and daughters of Punjab.

Meanwhile, hitting back at AAP, Khaira sought an apology from chief minister Mann for allegedly ``humiliating women on International women’s day’’ on Sunday and said in his post on X: ``I dare @AamAadmiParty leaders @HarpalCheemaMLA & Co to first seek the apology of CM @BhagwantMann for humiliating womenfolk on #InternationalWomensDay recently ! Where he used the words “Patola” “Bhrind” “Pakistan Da Jhanda” for some one whom he liked during college days before raising a finger at me-Khaira’’.