Punjab Police Opens Constable Recruitment 2026 For 3,298 Vacancies At punjabpolice.gov.in; Check Eligibility, Fees & Steps To Apply

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The registration procedure for the Punjab Police Recruitment 2026, which aims to fill 3,298 Constable positions, has begun. On March 10, 2026, the District and Armed Police Cadres started accepting online applications for these positions. The deadline for applications is March 30, 2026. Interested candidates who meet the requirements, this recruitment offers a chance to join the Punjab Police Department.
Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details
Total Posts: A total of 2,522 constable vacancies have been announced under the District Police Cadre, including 825 posts reserved for women.
Armed Police Cadre: There are 776 vacancies, of which 259 posts are earmarked for women candidates.
The recruitment will be carried out by the Punjab Police Department.
Category-wise Vacancies (District Police Cadre):
General / Open / Unreserved: 1,066 posts, including 304 for women
SC Balmiki / Mazhbi Sikhs (Punjab): 260 posts, 104 for women
SC Ramdasia & Others (Punjab): 260 posts, 104 for women
Backward Classes (Punjab): 260 posts, 104 for women
Ex-Servicemen (General): 182 posts, 104 for women
Ex-Servicemen SC Balmiki / Mazhbi Sikhs: 52 posts, no reservation for women
Ex-Servicemen SC Ramdasia & Others: 52 posts, no reservation for women
Ex-Servicemen Backward Classes: 52 posts, no reservation for women
Wards of Police Personnel: 52 posts, 18 for women
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 260 posts, 78 for women
Wards of Freedom Fighters: 26 posts, 9 for women
Total: 2,522 vacancies, including 825 reserved for women candidates.
Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria
Educational Qualification (General Candidates): Applicants must have passed Class 12 (10+2) or an equivalent examination from a recognised board or institution.
For Ex-Servicemen: The minimum qualification required is Matriculation (Class 10 pass).
Language Requirement: Candidates must have studied Punjabi as a compulsory or elective subject in Class 10 or passed an equivalent Punjabi language examination as prescribed by the Punjab Government.
Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Application fees
General Category:
Application Fee: ₹500
Examination Fee: ₹650
Total Fee: ₹1,200
Ex-Servicemen (ESM) of Punjab and Lineal Descendants of ESM:
Application Fee: ₹500
Examination Fee: Nil
Total Fee: ₹500
SC / ST / BC of All States and OBC of Punjab State:
Application Fee: ₹500
Examination Fee: ₹150
Total Fee: ₹700
Economically Weaker Section (EWS):
Application Fee: ₹550
Examination Fee: ₹150
Total Fee: ₹700
Payment Mode: Candidates must pay the required application fee while submitting the form. The payment can be made online through debit card, credit card, net banking, or other digital payment options.
Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply
Candidates who meet the requirements can submit their applications by following these steps:
Step 1: Go to punjabpolice.gov.in, the official Punjab Police website.
Step 2: On the homepage, select the "Recruitment" or "Careers" option.
Step 3: Locate and click the "Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026" link.
Step 4: Select "New Registration" and finish the registration procedure by entering a working mobile number and email address.
Step 5: Enter your personal and educational information in the application form and log in using the generated credentials.
Step 6: Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents, your signature, and your photo.
Step 7: Use net banking or a debit or credit card to pay the application cost online.
Step 8: Review the form, make sure all the information is correct, then submit it. For future use, print off the completed and submitted form.
Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Selection process
Multi-Stage Recruitment: Candidates will be selected through several stages designed to assess their knowledge, physical fitness, and overall suitability for the post.
Computer-Based Test (CBT):
- Paper I: Merit-based paper used to shortlist candidates.
- Paper II: Punjabi language test, which is qualifying in nature.
Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Candidates who clear the CBT will be called for physical fitness and measurement tests, which are qualifying stages.
Document Verification: In the final stage, shortlisted candidates must present original documents and certificates for verification before final selection by the Punjab Police.