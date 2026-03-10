Punjab Police Opens Constable Recruitment 2026 For 3,298 Vacancies At punjabpolice.gov.in; Check Eligibility, Fees & Steps To Apply

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The registration procedure for the Punjab Police Recruitment 2026, which aims to fill 3,298 Constable positions, has begun. On March 10, 2026, the District and Armed Police Cadres started accepting online applications for these positions. The deadline for applications is March 30, 2026. Interested candidates who meet the requirements, this recruitment offers a chance to join the Punjab Police Department.

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

Total Posts: A total of 2,522 constable vacancies have been announced under the District Police Cadre, including 825 posts reserved for women.

Armed Police Cadre: There are 776 vacancies, of which 259 posts are earmarked for women candidates.

The recruitment will be carried out by the Punjab Police Department.

Category-wise Vacancies (District Police Cadre):

General / Open / Unreserved: 1,066 posts, including 304 for women

SC Balmiki / Mazhbi Sikhs (Punjab): 260 posts, 104 for women

SC Ramdasia & Others (Punjab): 260 posts, 104 for women

Backward Classes (Punjab): 260 posts, 104 for women

Ex-Servicemen (General): 182 posts, 104 for women

Ex-Servicemen SC Balmiki / Mazhbi Sikhs: 52 posts, no reservation for women

Ex-Servicemen SC Ramdasia & Others: 52 posts, no reservation for women

Ex-Servicemen Backward Classes: 52 posts, no reservation for women

Wards of Police Personnel: 52 posts, 18 for women

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 260 posts, 78 for women

Wards of Freedom Fighters: 26 posts, 9 for women

Total: 2,522 vacancies, including 825 reserved for women candidates.

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification (General Candidates): Applicants must have passed Class 12 (10+2) or an equivalent examination from a recognised board or institution.

For Ex-Servicemen: The minimum qualification required is Matriculation (Class 10 pass).

Language Requirement: Candidates must have studied Punjabi as a compulsory or elective subject in Class 10 or passed an equivalent Punjabi language examination as prescribed by the Punjab Government.

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Application fees

General Category:

Application Fee: ₹500

Examination Fee: ₹650

Total Fee: ₹1,200

Ex-Servicemen (ESM) of Punjab and Lineal Descendants of ESM:

Application Fee: ₹500

Examination Fee: Nil

Total Fee: ₹500

SC / ST / BC of All States and OBC of Punjab State:

Application Fee: ₹500

Examination Fee: ₹150

Total Fee: ₹700

Economically Weaker Section (EWS):

Application Fee: ₹550

Examination Fee: ₹150

Total Fee: ₹700

Payment Mode: Candidates must pay the required application fee while submitting the form. The payment can be made online through debit card, credit card, net banking, or other digital payment options.

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

Candidates who meet the requirements can submit their applications by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to punjabpolice.gov.in, the official Punjab Police website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "Recruitment" or "Careers" option.

Step 3: Locate and click the "Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026" link.

Step 4: Select "New Registration" and finish the registration procedure by entering a working mobile number and email address.

Step 5: Enter your personal and educational information in the application form and log in using the generated credentials.

Step 6: Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents, your signature, and your photo.

Step 7: Use net banking or a debit or credit card to pay the application cost online.

Step 8: Review the form, make sure all the information is correct, then submit it. For future use, print off the completed and submitted form.

Direct to apply

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Selection process

Multi-Stage Recruitment: Candidates will be selected through several stages designed to assess their knowledge, physical fitness, and overall suitability for the post.

Computer-Based Test (CBT):

- Paper I: Merit-based paper used to shortlist candidates.

- Paper II: Punjabi language test, which is qualifying in nature.

Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Candidates who clear the CBT will be called for physical fitness and measurement tests, which are qualifying stages.

Document Verification: In the final stage, shortlisted candidates must present original documents and certificates for verification before final selection by the Punjab Police.