Pune: Fake Demand Draft Scam Of Over ₹2.57 Crore Unearthed At PMC; Tax Dept USB Hard Disk Stolen | File Photo

A major fraud attempt involving fake demand drafts worth over ₹2.57 crore has been detected by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), prompting police complaints and an internal investigation into possible lapses at its Citizen Facilitation Centre.

According to the PMC's Taxation and Tax Collection Department, a citizen submitted 10 demand drafts totalling ₹2,57,19,087 at the Civic Facilitation Centre on June 9 and June 18 for payment of property tax. The demand drafts, purportedly issued by ICICI Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank and IndusInd Bank, were later found to be fake when they were sent for clearance.

ICICI Bank informed the civic body that the demand drafts were forged and that an attempt had been made to financially defraud the PMC. Following the discovery, a complaint was registered at Shivajinagar Police Station.

The civic administration has sought a detailed explanation from Vidarbha Infotech Pvt. Ltd., the agency operating the Citizen Facilitation Centres. Officials said action will be taken against the service provider if any negligence or violation of contractual terms is established.

The Municipal Commissioner has also directed the Taxation and Tax Collection Department to initiate strict action, in accordance with the rules, against all properties for which the fake demand drafts were submitted.

In a separate incident, the PMC also reported the theft of a USB hard disk belonging to the Taxation and Tax Collection Department from the civic body's server room. An internal inquiry, supported by CCTV footage, allegedly revealed that an employee of a contractor appointed by the Information Technology Department had removed the device.

Considering the removal of the hard disk as theft of government property and data, the PMC has filed another complaint against the concerned employee at Shivajinagar Police Station.