Pune Businessman's Office Shot At Hours After Extortion Threat; Bishnoi Gang Link Under Probe | Video | file photo

Pune: A shocking firing incident took place late Monday night at Mantarwadi in Pune's Fursungi area, where unidentified assailants opened fire at the office of a local businessman. Police are investigating whether the attack has any connection with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

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According to police, businessman Amol Rajendra Chamaria, associated with H Vikas Pipes and Steel Pvt. Ltd., had approached the police earlier in the evening around 4 pm on Monday to lodge a complaint regarding an extortion demand.



Gaurav Hasan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said that around 4:30 pm, Chamaria received a phone call from a person who identified himself as Arjun Bishnoi and allegedly demanded money. Following the call, Chamaria visited Wanawadi Police Station at around 7 pm to register a complaint. He was subsequently directed to Fursungi Police Station for further legal action.

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While the complainant was at the police station, unidentified attackers allegedly fired four rounds at his establishment, H Vikas Pipes and Steel Pvt. Ltd., at approximately 8:10 pm.



Following the incident, a case was registered at the Fursungi Police Station and an investigation has been launched.



Meanwhile, a social media post circulating on Facebook, allegedly made by a member of the Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the firing. The post stated that the attack was carried out on the office of Amol and Sunny Chamaria and warned of more serious consequences if their calls were ignored in the future.





However, police have not yet verified the authenticity of the social media post and are investigating whether the firing was indeed orchestrated by members of the Bishnoi gang.



Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed the incident and said, "A firing incident has occurred. We are conducting further investigation into the matter."



Police teams are examining CCTV footage, technical evidence, and the alleged social media claims to identify the attackers and establish the motive behind the attack. No injuries were reported in the firing. The investigation is ongoing.