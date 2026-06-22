Pune: PCMC Clears 820 Encroachments Across Pimpri-Chinchwad In Major Civic Drive

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has intensified its anti-encroachment drive, taking action at 820 locations across the city between 1st April and 22nd June. During the two-and-a-half-month campaign, authorities cleared more than 1.04 lakh square metres of encroached land and removed hundreds of unauthorised structures and roadside encroachments.

The drive, carried out under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi, targeted unauthorised constructions, encroachments on public roads, footpaths, storm-water drains and other public spaces.

According to the civic body, action was taken against 451 unauthorised constructions, freeing around 1,04,270.96 square metres of land. Officials also removed 23 encroachments from stormwater drains, clearing about 839 square metres to ensure the free flow of rainwater during the monsoon.

The corporation further removed 346 encroachments created by hawkers, street vendors and others occupying roads, footpaths and busy public places.

Among the eight zonal offices, the highest number of actions was recorded in the C Ward office with 229 drives. This was followed by 103 actions in the E Ward Office, 100 in the D Ward Office, 95 in the F Ward Office, 94 in the B Ward Office, 84 in the A Ward Office, 64 in the G Ward Office and 51 in the H Ward Office.

PCMC said the drive aims to keep stormwater drains free from blockages, reduce the risk of urban flooding during the monsoon, improve road safety and prevent unauthorised construction across the city.

Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi appealed to citizens not to encourage illegal constructions or encroachments on public land and to cooperate with the civic administration.

"Public spaces, roads, footpaths and stormwater drains are meant for citizens. Encroachments affect civic amenities and public safety. The anti-encroachment drive will continue with greater intensity, and strict action will be taken against those violating the rules," he said.