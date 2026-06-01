Pune: PCMC Completes Over 92% Of Drainage Cleaning Ahead Of Monsoon In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has completed 92.33% of its drainage channel cleaning work ahead of the monsoon season, with the remaining work expected to be finished soon, officials announced on Monday.

The civic body launched the pre-monsoon drive in March to prevent waterlogging, flooding and drainage blockages during heavy rainfall. A total of 141 drainage channels covering 94,913 metres are being cleaned across the city.

Work Progress…

According to the civic administration, only 5.04% of the work had been completed by 16th March. The pace increased significantly over the next two months, with progress reaching 85.84% by 25th May and 92.33% by 1st June.

Among the zonal offices, the G Ward office has completed 100% of its assigned work. The F Ward office has achieved 99.61% completion, while the E Ward office has completed 98.44% of the cleaning work. Officials said the remaining zones are also in the final stages, and the target is to complete all work before the onset of the monsoon.

Rains Cause Problems…

Every year, accumulated silt, plastic waste, and garbage in drains obstruct the flow of rainwater, causing waterlogging and local flooding in several areas. To address this, PCMC planned the cleaning campaign in a more systematic manner this year, with special attention given to flood-prone and sensitive locations.

PCMC Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi said the work is being carried out on a war footing to ensure citizens do not face flooding or waterlogging during the rainy season. He added that the progress of all regional ward offices is being reviewed regularly to ensure timely completion.

‘Corporation Monitoring Quantity & Quality’

Deputy Commissioner Dr Pradeep Thengal said the corporation is monitoring both the quantity and quality of the cleaning work. He added that the silt and garbage removed from the drains are being cleared immediately and that special focus has been given to vulnerable areas.

The municipal administration said the large-scale cleaning drive will help improve the city's drainage system and significantly reduce the chances of waterlogging and local flooding during the upcoming monsoon.