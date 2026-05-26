Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Chief Vijay Suryawanshi Directs War-Footing Drain Cleaning Before Monsoon

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi has directed civic officials to immediately remove encroachments on nallahs and complete drain cleaning works on a war footing ahead of the monsoon. He also ordered strict action against individuals and organisations defacing the city through illegal advertisement boards, posters and pamphlets.

The directives were issued during a review meeting held at the main administrative building of the PCMC in Pimpri on Sunday. Senior civic officials from various departments attended the meeting, where issues related to nallah cleaning, city cleanliness, illegal advertisements and operation of swimming pools were reviewed.

‘Ensure Smooth Flow Of Drains’

Dr Suryawanshi instructed officials to ensure the smooth flow of natural drains and take immediate action on complaints related to buried or encroached nallahs. He said encroachments on drains must be removed as a priority to prevent waterlogging and flooding during the rainy season.

He also directed officials to clean drainage points, remove garbage and prevent water accumulation on roads and bridges before the monsoon begins. Along with major drains, nallahs in industrial areas should also be cleaned, he said, adding that coordination meetings should be held with industrial units and concerned departments for faster action.

PCMC Chief’s Strict Warning…

The commissioner said the city’s appearance is reflected through clean roads, maintained dividers and beautified public spaces. He instructed officials to plant ornamental trees on road dividers, regularly prune plants and maintain cleanliness at major junctions and public areas.

Warning against illegal advertisements, Dr Suryawanshi said posters, stickers and unauthorised hoardings were defacing public places such as bus stops, schools, offices, walls and gardens. He warned of criminal action and penalties against those responsible and said strict instructions had already been issued to regional offices.

‘Maintain Cleanliness’

The commissioner also directed officials to maintain cleanliness in public toilets across the city and repair damaged toilets as a priority. He asked officials to closely monitor operations at municipal swimming pools and ensure safety measures are strictly followed to prevent accidents or loss of life.

According to the civic administration, nallah cleaning work across Pimpri-Chinchwad is progressing rapidly ahead of the monsoon. The Health Department has set a target to complete the work by May 31.

Officials said difficulties are being faced at some locations due to ongoing Metro construction, road development works and drainage line projects. The shortage of spider machines used for cleaning deep and difficult drains has also affected operations. Despite this, the civic body said alternative arrangements have been made to continue the work without interruption.

Out of the 141 nallahs in the city, cleaning work covering a total length of 94,913 metres has achieved 85.84 per cent progress so far. The remaining work has been accelerated through regional offices. Officials said silt, plastic waste, bushes and other obstructions are being removed to maintain smooth water flow.

Highest Priority To Nallah Cleaning…

The municipal corporation has also appealed to citizens not to dump garbage into drains and to cooperate in keeping the city clean.

“Highest priority has been given to nallah cleaning works so that citizens do not suffer from accumulated water during the monsoon. Although there are some technical difficulties due to metro and road works, the administration is committed to completing the work by May 31 through the coordination of all concerned departments,” Dr Suryawanshi said.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Pradeep Thengal said the speed and flow of water in drains increase significantly during the first rains, and waterlogging often occurs because of ongoing metro and civil works. However, he said all efforts are being made to complete nallah cleaning before the monsoon to ensure roads do not get flooded.