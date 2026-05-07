Pune: PCMC Identifies Waterlogging Hotspots; Commissioner Pushes Emergency Readiness Before Monsoon In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi has directed all departments of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to remain fully prepared for the upcoming monsoon and focus on pre-disaster micro-planning.

He instructed officials to identify waterlogging hotspots in the city, complete drain cleaning on time, and ensure that emergency response systems are ready before heavy rains begin.

‘All Departments Must Work In Coordination’

The directions were given during a pre-monsoon review meeting held at the late former mayor Madhukarrao Pawle Hall in the main administrative building of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation building in Pimpri on Thursday.

The commissioner said all departments must coordinate to handle potential flood-like situations during the monsoon. He asked officials to immediately identify areas where rainwater collects every year and implement permanent solutions. He also ordered that all ongoing drain cleaning work be completed urgently so that stormwater can flow smoothly during heavy rainfall.

Emergency Preparedness Stressed…

Dr Suryawanshi stressed the need for emergency preparedness in municipal hospitals. He directed officials to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply in all civic hospitals and reserve enough beds for emergency situations during the rainy season. He also instructed departments to prepare schools and other shelters for citizens who may need to be relocated from flood-prone areas.

The civic administration was asked to prepare plans for shifting residents living near riverbanks and low-lying areas to safer locations before any emergency occurs. Officials were also directed to inspect dangerous buildings across the city and issue notices to property owners. Residents staying in unsafe structures should be shifted to secure places immediately, he said.

The commissioner also ordered strict action against unauthorised and risky hoardings. He directed officials to remove dangerous hoardings without delay and hold regular meetings with hoarding owners to explain safety rules. He warned that strict action would be taken against violators.

‘Ensure Clean Drinking Water Across City’

To improve emergency response during the monsoon, Dr Suryawanshi instructed officials to keep quick response teams active across the city. These teams will include staff from the disaster management, fire brigade, health, electrical, civil and garden departments. Ward officers were told to ensure all emergency systems in their wards remain operational.

The Health Department was instructed to increase cleaning drives, disinfection and fumigation work to prevent the spread of diseases during the rainy season. Officials were also told to ensure a clean drinking water supply across the city.

The commissioner further directed officials to monitor incidents of tree falls during the monsoon and remove fallen branches quickly to avoid traffic disruption. He also ordered that potholes on roads be repaired before the rains begin. Alternative traffic routes should be planned at locations where waterlogging is common.

Encroachment & Other Things To Be Checked Before Monsoon…

Dr Suryawanshi instructed officials to identify and remove dangerous encroachments near riverbeds. He also said proper barricading must be installed at all ongoing road and civil works to avoid accidents during the monsoon.

The civic body’s CCTV system will also be checked before the rainy season. Faulty cameras will be repaired, and continuous monitoring will be carried out through the Central Flood Control Room. Notice boards warning citizens about monsoon-related dangers will also be installed at prominent locations across the city.

During the meeting, Tanaji Narale gave a detailed presentation on the measures planned for the pre-monsoon period and emergency situations. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioners Kuldeep Jangam, Trupti Sandbhor and Vikrant Bagade, along with senior civic officials from various departments.

The commissioner also reviewed the ongoing ‘Encroachment-Free Footpath Fortnight’ campaign being carried out by all zonal offices. He instructed officials to take strict and impartial action against encroachments and said keeping footpaths clear and safe for pedestrians is the administration’s responsibility. He added that no compromise would be tolerated in this matter.