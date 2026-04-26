Pune: Hinjawadi Traffic & Waterlogging Under Scanner; PMRDA Pushes Fast-Track Action

Last year, Hinjawadi experienced significant challenges related to waterlogging and traffic congestion | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Dr Abhijit Chaudhari, Metropolitan Commissioner of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), has directed officials to take immediate steps to address traffic congestion and waterlogging issues in Hinjawadi and nearby areas ahead of the monsoon.

The instructions were issued during an inspection tour conducted on Saturday (25th April) across Hinjawadi, Maan, and Marunji. The Commissioner asked the administration to speed up all pre-monsoon works and ensure they are completed on time.

The visit was attended by several senior officials and public representatives, including Bhor MLA Shankar Mandekar, along with engineers, planners, police officials, and local administrative officers.

Residents of Hinjawadi and surrounding villages such as Maan, Marunji, Bhugaon, and Pirangut often face severe problems during the rainy season. Poor road conditions and clogged drains lead to waterlogging and heavy traffic jams, causing daily inconvenience.

Taking note of these issues, the commissioner, Dr Abhijit Chaudhari, ordered that all natural streams and drainage lines be cleared of encroachments and thoroughly cleaned before the onset of monsoon. He also directed officials to fast-track the stormwater pipeline work at Nande Chowk.

Traffic Congestion: A Key Focus

Traffic congestion in the Hinjawadi IT hub was another key focus during the visit. Officials discussed plans to speed up the development of a connecting road from the Mercedes showroom on National Highway 48 to Hinjawadi Phase-1 to ease vehicle movement.

A review was also carried out on road widening and development works at Laxmi Chowk, Kolte-Patil Road, and the Nere Dattawadi–Jambe stretch. The Commissioner also inspected the ongoing ‘Pride Road’ project being implemented by PMRDA.

Commissioner To Ensure Timely Action…

During the tour, local representatives from several villages, including Hinjawadi, Maan, Marunji, Mhalunge, Nande, Chande, and Jambe, met the Commissioner and raised their concerns. He assured them that their issues would be addressed with priority.

Speaking after the inspection, Dr Chaudhari said that proper maintenance of roads, drainage systems, and stormwater infrastructure is necessary to prevent hardship to citizens during the monsoon. He said he personally reviewed the situation to ensure timely action by the administration.