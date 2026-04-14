Pune Municipal Corporation Sets Up City Transformation Committee To Address Roads, Traffic And Civic Issues | Sourced

Pune: In a major step towards addressing the growing urban challenges in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has established a City Transformation Committee, which will improve the coordination among various government and semi-government agencies. The initiative focuses on streamlining key civic issues such as road infrastructure, water supply, drainage systems, traffic management, and overall urban cleanliness.

The second meeting of the committee was held on Tuesday at the District Collector’s office, where officials reviewed the progress made since the previous meeting on February 5, 2026. Discussions were made on 12 missing link roads in Pune, which are currently facing hurdles due to land acquisition issues, encroachments, and pending measurements.

Key road projects discussed included the Baner–Pashan link road, Wakad to Kaspate Vasti road, Ambedkar Chowk to Rajaram Bridge stretch, and the missing link between Rosary School and Tirupati Nagar in Warje. The District Collector directed all concerned departments to resolve these bottlenecks and complete the work within the given timelines.

A presentation was also made regarding feeder pillars obstructing footpaths on 32 major roads. The District Collector instructed the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to approve revised designs and ensure the immediate relocation of these structures.

Under the Mission 32 initiative, the civic administration has prioritised the development of 32 key roads across the city.

The Municipal Commissioner has directed departments such as roads, projects, drainage, and water supply to execute these works on a war footing. Additionally, in newly merged villages within PMC limits, one major road per village covering a total of 32 villages has been identified for development in coordination with the police department.

Officials have been instructed to expedite land acquisition proposals and submit them for approval, while also completing tender processes for roads where land has already been acquired. The administration emphasised the use of six mobile applications developed by the civic body for citizens to register road-related complaints. There was also a discussion on integrating these apps with the Pune Traffic Police’s PTP application to enhance coordination and improve traffic flow.



The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) assured that No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for road excavation would be granted promptly, provided complete information is submitted by concerned officials.



Ahead of the monsoon season, the PMC has identified waterlogging-prone areas across different zones. Work orders have been issued, and tenders finalised to address these issues on priority.



The meeting also addressed delays caused by forest department clearances in certain land acquisition cases. PMC officials have been directed to submit pending proposals to the forest department for approval at the earliest.



To improve traffic management, authorities will mark designated auto-rickshaw stands along major roads and take action against abandoned vehicles. Discussions were also held on implementing pay-and-park systems on five important roads in the city.



Further, the water supply department has been instructed to expedite land measurement and acquisition processes required for constructing water storage tanks. The District Collector assured swift approvals for pending proposals.



To ensure effective implementation, 32 officers from the PMC and 32 officers from the police department have been appointed as coordinators for these major roads. They will monitor progress, resolve inter-departmental issues, and submit compliance reports before the next review meeting.



The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, District Collector Jitendra Dudi, Additional Commissioners Pavneet Kaur, Prajit Nair, and Omprakash Divte, City Engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar, Additional Police Commissioner Manoj Patil, along with representatives from MSEDCL, PMRDA, PMPML, Maha Metro, the forest department, RTO, and other civic departments.