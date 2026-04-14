Pune Shocker! Patient Breaks Glass & Attacks Woman Inside Aundh District Hospital's ICU

Sangvi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 42-year-old patient allegedly attacked an elderly woman with a piece of broken glass inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of Aundh District Hospital on Monday afternoon. The incident has left the elderly woman seriously injured.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

The incident took place around 12 pm on Monday (13th April). According to police, the accused has been identified as Babasaheb Shankar Dongre (42), a resident of Aundh Gaon. The injured woman, Kanta Maruti Jadhav (69), a resident of Tathawade, was undergoing treatment in the same ICU ward.

Based on Jadhav’s complaint filed at Sangvi Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate), Dongre was admitted to a bed next to her. He allegedly got angry after she closed the ICU ward door. He confronted her, and a verbal argument broke out, said police.

In a fit of rage, Dongre reportedly broke the glass of the door and attacked Jadhav with a shard. She sustained injuries near her right elbow.

Hospital staff rushed to control the situation and provided medical attention to the injured woman.

Police said a case has been registered against the accused under the BNS sections 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 324 (mischief), and further investigation is underway.