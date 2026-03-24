Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Man Brutally Assaults Wife With Stone In Nigdi Over Suspected Affair, Arrested | Representational Image

A shocking incident has come to light in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Nigdi, where a husband launched a life-threatening attack on his wife using a stone, leaving her seriously injured. He suspected that his wife was having an affair with someone else. The incident occurred on Sunday (March 22) at approximately 5 pm.

In connection with this case, the female victim has lodged a complaint at the Nigdi Police Station. The accused, Mahadev Jadhav (originally from Sindkhed Raja, Buldhana; currently residing in Ramabai Nagar, Ravet), has been arrested by the police.

According to information provided by the police, the complainant and the accused, Mahadev, are husband and wife. The accused arrived at the scene just as the complainant was leaving the company premises in Nigdi after finishing her work.

Shouting, "You have left me to live with someone else; I will not let you live today," he picked up a stone lying by the roadside. He then knocked the complainant to the ground and struck her on the head with the stone. The victim sustained serious injuries in this attack, and the Nigdi police are currently conducting an investigation into the matter.