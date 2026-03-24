From IVF To Cancer Care: Pune Civic Body Budget 2026-27 Prioritises Healthcare Expansion | Sourced

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has presented its Budget 2026–27 with a strong focus on improving healthcare infrastructure.





Currently, PMC operates 53 outpatient departments (OPDs), 20 maternity homes, a 400-bed general hospital and an infectious diseases hospital. On average, about 12,000 patients visit OPDs daily, while 300 receive inpatient treatment. Annually, nearly 30 lakh citizens benefit from PMC’s healthcare services, including around 8,500 deliveries. All these services are provided free of cost.



Over one lakh citizens avail of benefits under schemes like the Urban Poor Medical Assistance Scheme, for which approximately Rs 150 crore has been allocated. The civic body has also decided to further strengthen its healthcare system by upgrading and expanding services at Kamala Nehru Hospital and Annasaheb Magar Hospital.





Cancer hospital in Baner



A major highlight is the upcoming cancer hospital in Baner, being developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. It is expected to be one of the first municipal cancer hospitals in the country. Advanced treatments like radiotherapy using a linear accelerator will be available at CGHS-approved rates.



PMC also plans to develop 11 multi-speciality hospitals by upgrading six maternity homes and five existing hospitals. These facilities will offer advanced services such as ICU, NICU and modern nursing care free of cost.



IVF services at affordable rates



Moreover, IVF (in vitro fertilisation) services will be introduced in municipal maternity homes, enabling economically weaker families to access infertility treatments at affordable rates.





To enhance diagnostic services, a new MRI and CT scan centre will be set up in the Gangadham area, reducing dependence on expensive private facilities.



Scheme renamed after Ajit Pawar



The Urban Poor Scheme will be renamed after the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and strengthened further by expanding disease coverage. Financial assistance for cancer treatment and dialysis for kidney patients will be increased up to Rs 3 lakh.



A PET scan and diagnostic centre near Baburao Sanas Sports Ground will soon be operational and named after the late BJP MP Girish Bapat.



The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Accident Insurance Scheme will also be revamped to provide quicker financial assistance and treatment support to accident victims.

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Meanwhile, the Bharatratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College will see its first batch of 100 MBBS students graduate this year. Plans are underway to introduce postgraduate courses and specialised facilities like geriatric care, IVF treatment, and care units for children with special needs. Additionally, a 14-storey hostel and staff housing project will also be constructed in the Naidu Hospital premises.



Multi-speciality hospital in Warje



To meet growing healthcare demands, a 350-bed multi-speciality hospital is being developed in Warje on over 10,000 square meters of land.



Besides, PMC has included provisions for animal welfare, including a new dog shelter as per Animal Welfare Board of India guidelines, pet parks for dogs and cats, and another animal treatment and care centre on the lines of the existing facility at Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, Katraj.