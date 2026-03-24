Central Railway Announces Pune-Nagpur Summer Special Trains; Bookings Open On March 24 | Representational Image

The Central Railway is running special trains between Pune and Nagpur during the summer holidays.

The details are as follows:

Pune–Nagpur–Pune Special (2 Services)

Train No. 01467 special will leave Pune at 15.50 hrs on 03.04.2026 (Friday) and will arrive in Nagpur at 06.30 hrs the next day.

Train No. 01468 special will leave Nagpur at 08.00 hrs on 04.04.2026 (Saturday) and will arrive in Pune at 23.30 hrs on the same day.

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Halts: Uruli, Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon, and Wardha.

Composition: 2 AC 2-Tier, 4 AC 3-Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, and 1 General Second Class-cum-Guard’s brake van, 1 Generator Van.

Reservation: Bookings will open on 24.03.2026 at all computerised reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in.

Bookings for unreserved coaches with normal charges can be done through the UTS system.

Passengers can also download the RailOne app for booking tickets.

For detailed timings at halts of these special trains, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app.