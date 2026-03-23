Over 2.49 Lakh Complaints Filed On PTP App In Pune, 1.76 Lakh Converted Into Challans | Sourced

A total of 1,55,508 citizens have downloaded the ‘PTP’ (Public Traffic Portal) app so far and contribute to the traffic police to maintain traffic norms across Pune.

Accordingly, a total of 2,49,800 complaints have been registered through the PTP app, out of which 1,76,887 cases have been verified and converted into challans. Officials said users collectively cleared pending fines worth Rs 9.32 crore.

Meanwhile, the Pune City Traffic Branch organised an award distribution ceremony at the Police Commissionerate to felicitate citizens who reported the highest number of traffic violations through the app in February. The initiative aims to encourage public participation in maintaining traffic discipline.

The app was launched in January. The ‘PTP’ app allows citizens to report traffic rule violations by motorists. Under this scheme, the top five contributors each month are awarded cash prizes. The first prize includes ₹50,000 and a certificate, followed by ₹25,000, ₹15,000, ₹10,000, and ₹5,000 for the subsequent positions.

The February winners were honoured by Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, who presented awards and certificates. Three police personnel were also recognised for taking prompt action on complaints received via the app.

In addition, the Pune Municipal Corporation and Pune City Police have launched a joint drive to make the city free of illegal hoardings. A seven-day special drive is currently underway, with citizens urged to report unauthorised hoardings, abandoned vehicles, and wrongly parked vehicles through the PTP app.

Senior officials, including Joint Commissioner Ranjankumar Sharma and Additional Commissioner Manoj Patil, were present at the event. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav concluded the programme by congratulating the winners and thanking participants.