Pune: MSEDCL Launches WhatsApp Service For Bills, Payments & Complaints | Representative Image | Pinterest

Pune: In a move to make electricity services more accessible and user-friendly, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has launched its services on WhatsApp. This facility allows consumers to check bills, make payments and register complaints on a single platform with one click of their fingers.

The initiative is part of efforts to promote digital convenience and support the state government’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ vision. MSEDCL Chairman and Managing Director Lokesh Chandra said the aim is to bring essential services closer to consumers through platforms they use daily.

With over 3.12 crore consumers across Maharashtra, officials said that the power utility has been expanding its digital services in recent years. MSEDCL has around 39 lakh consumers in the Pune area. While many consumers were already using the official mobile app and website, the introduction of WhatsApp is expected to make access even simpler and faster. The service has been available to users since 13th March.

Through WhatsApp, consumers can now view their electricity bills and make payments using options like UPI and debit cards. They can also download e-bills and payment receipts instantly. The platform allows users to register complaints related to power outages, billing issues and technical faults and track their status in real time.

In addition, consumers can check the status of new electricity connection applications and opt for the ‘Go-Green’ initiative, which promotes digital bills instead of printed copies. An interactive chatbot has also been introduced to answer common queries quickly.

Here’s How To Use The Service

MSEDCL has asked consumers to use the official WhatsApp number 9167777791 and ensure that the account has a verified blue tick before using the service. Users need to send a “Hi” message, select their preferred language, and choose the required service.

The Chief Engineer of the Pune Zone, Sunil Kakade, said the move will help reduce dependency on paper bills and improve efficiency. He added that with all services now available digitally, consumers should shift towards a paperless system.

Officials believe this step will not only improve customer experience but also reduce delays in complaint resolution and billing services.