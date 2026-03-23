Pune: Citizens Allege Overcharging At PMC-Run Swimming Pools Amid Summer Rush | Photo: Pexels

With summer vacations starting and temperatures soaring high, Punekars are flocking to swimming pools in the city to beat the heat. While most citizens opt for a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-run swimming pool as it is a convenient option, complaints of the civic body-run pools charging exorbitant rates have come to the fore.



PMC manages 35 swimming pools, but 11 of them are out of commission. 10 are closed for repairs, and one is tied up in a legal dispute. Consequently, the 24 pools that are still open are seeing a surge in visitors. This has allowed some operators to charge more than the officially set prices.



According to PMC guidelines, the official fee structure is ₹20 for daily entry, a maximum of ₹350 for a monthly pass, and ₹250 for students. Annual passes are priced at ₹3,200, with a concessional rate of ₹2,000 for students.





Meanwhile, sources say that a number of swimming pools are now demanding entry fees ranging from ₹50 to ₹100 per day. This is significantly higher than the sanctioned rates. In some cases, monthly passes are being sold for as high as ₹500 to ₹1,000.



Gautam Saraf, a resident, said, "Some contractors of swimming pools situated in eastern Pune are overcharging, and the PMC administration is hand in glove in the scam. Strict action must be taken.”



Citizens have also pointed out that the mandatory display of the official rate chart at swimming pool premises is often ignored, leading to confusion and a lack of transparency.





The Pune Swimming Pool Association, Pune, had demanded that the swimming pool usage charges be increased on the grounds of rising inflation, which has affected power bills, chlorine charges, lifeguard charges, and maintenance costs.



Swimming pool operators, on the other hand, have defended the higher charges. Speaking on condition of anonymity, one operator said that the official rates are unchanged since 2011 and are no longer viable. “Expenses such as electricity, chlorine, staff salaries, and maintenance have increased over the years. We are forced to charge higher fees to sustain operations,” the operator stated.



When The Free Press Journal contacted PMC Sports Department head Asha Raut, she chose not to respond.