Pune: PMC Disburses ₹25 Lakh Each To Kin Of 11 Contractual Workers Who Died During COVID-19 Pandemic

PMC Mayor Manjusha Nagpure | Anand Chaini

In a significant humanitarian gesture, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday distributed financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of 11 contractual workers who lost their lives after contracting COVID-19 while performing their duties during the pandemic.

The compensation was handed over by Mayor Manjusha Nagpure at a formal event held in the city. During the COVID-19 crisis, PMC employees played a crucial role in maintaining essential civic and healthcare services, often risking their lives. Several workers contracted the virus in the line of duty, leading to tragic fatalities.

To support such families, the civic body had implemented the “COVID-19 Prevention and Treatment Safety Shield” scheme. Under this initiative, the PMC had earlier provided ₹50 lakh compensation each to the families of 88 permanent employees who died due to COVID-related causes. Now, under the same scheme, approval was granted by the general body to extend financial aid of ₹25 lakh each to the families of 11 deceased contractual workers, informed Chief Labour Officer Nitin Kenjale.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Nagpure expressed condolences to the bereaved families and paid tribute to the dedication and sacrifice of the workers.

She stated that PMC employees worked tirelessly during the pandemic, ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of essential services and safeguarding public health.

Leader of the House Ganesh Bidkar also acknowledged the prompt decision taken by the general body to provide financial support during such difficult times and expressed gratitude towards the families for their sacrifices.

Officials from the Labour Welfare Department were appreciated for facilitating the disbursement process. Chief Labour Officer Nitin Kenjale, Deputy Labour Officer Bugappa Koli, along with officials Prashant Chavan, Suhas Shevate and Manisha Kayte were among those recognised for their efforts.

Family members of the deceased workers, including Priyanka Jadhav and Charushila Sonawane, expressed their gratitude towards the administration, stating that the financial assistance would provide crucial support to their families.

The event was attended by Deputy Mayor Parshuram Wadekar, Standing Committee member Prashant Jagtap, corporator Sachin Dodke, along with officials, staff and families of the deceased workers.