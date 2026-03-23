LPG Crisis In Pune Forces Street Vendors To Hike Prices Of Vada Pav, Tea, Pohe: 'We Were Left With No Option' | Ankit Shukla

The ongoing crisis of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders has begun to impact small eateries and street vendors across the city, forcing them to increase prices of daily food items such as vada pav, tea, and pohe. The situation is affecting both vendors and customers, especially students and daily wage workers, who depend on affordable street food.



Rohan Gaikwad, a student, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "In areas like Jangali Maharaj Road, small eateries and stalls have increased the rate of vada pav by Rs 5, and now vendors are selling it for Rs 22–Rs 25. Similarly, the rate of pohe has increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30. Many students are dependent on such street food; the situation is getting worse day by day."



Devaraj Shetty, who runs a tea and snacks canteen in the Padmavati area on Satara Road, said, "Due to the shortage of gas, small eateries like us are facing significant difficulties. As a result, I have brought in an electric stove at my canteen and am preparing tea, poha, sheera, and other food items on it. We are willing to increase the price of small food items, but it drops the number of customers."





"The unavailability of gas cylinders has brought us to the brink of starvation. As an alternative, we chose to switch to an electric stove so that customers do not face any inconvenience. But if the situation does not resolve soon, we will be forced to increase the prices of tea, pohe, sheera, and others," he added.



Paresh Ashok Sigwan, who runs a famous tea franchise in the Market Yard area, highlighted that due to the shortage of commercial cylinders, they are forced to increase the price of tea by an additional Rs 3 from the next day.



Vilash Adhagare, who works in the Market Yard, said, "Under the limits of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), earlier we were easily getting a small cup of tea for Rs 5, but now it has increased by Rs 10. The full cup has increased to Rs 15. Many workers who depend on daily wages rely on vada pav and pohe, but now the rate of vada pav has increased from Rs 20 to Rs 25. The shortage of LPG has not only affected the hotel market but also daily wage workers."





Kamlesh Bhuwan, owner of Heera Bhuwan Restaurant in Raviwar Peth, highlighted that they have stopped making bhajji and are only making pohe and uttappam, and soon the rate will be increased by Rs 3 to Rs 5 if the situation is not controlled. "We are suffering losses from both sides; if the rates increase, customers tend to avoid the food. But we have no option left, and soon the rates will be increased," he added.



Sumit Hardikar, who runs a vada pav stall in Nanapeth area, highlighted that despite having a licence, police are seizing their LPG cylinders and asking them to cook at home and then bring and sell it on the road. "Now we have no option and are losing our regular customers. We are forced to use stoves," he said.