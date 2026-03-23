Pune: Man Sets Wife's Two-Wheeler On Fire After She Refuses To Return Home | Canva AI

Pune: Angry with his wife, a 27-year-old man allegedly set his wife’s two-wheeler on fire in a fit of rage after she refused to return to her matrimonial home. The incident took place at around 1.17 am on Sunday (March 22) at Sadguru Galaxy Apartment in Shivane.

The accused has been identified as Rajkumar Iranna Sutar, a resident of Samarthnagar on Sinhagad Road.

According to the police, the victim, Shweta Vijay Katkar, has lodged a police complaint regarding the matter. The couple got married, and Shweta stayed at her husband’s home for about three months after the wedding. However, due to disputes between them, she returned to her parental home and has been living separately for the past one and a half years.

Police said Rajkumar had been repeatedly asking her to come back and resume marital life. On the day of the incident, he had gone to her residence and asked her again to return, but she refused.

Angered by her refusal, he allegedly poured petrol on her two-wheeler and set it on fire. The vehicle was completely destroyed in the fire.

Based on the complaint, Warje Malwadi Police registered a case and arrested the accused. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation. Police Sub-Inspector Sunil Jagdale is further investigating the matter.