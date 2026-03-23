'₹1 Lakh For Anyone Who Chops Ashok Kharat's Hands': Protest In Pune Against Nashik 'Godman' | Ankit Shukla

Ganimikava Yuva Seva Sangh staged a protest at Balgandharva Chowk in Pune against Merchant Navy officer-turned self-styled astrologer and godman Ashok Kharat on Monday. The protesters demanded action against Kharat and said they would give ₹1 lakh to anyone who chops off his hands.

Kharat was arrested on March 18 for rape and other offences on the complaint of a 35-year-old woman. She alleged that Kharat raped her several times over a period of three years.

Since then, the probe has revealed the alleged power Kharat wielded among a set of political leaders as well as transactions linked to land in Sinnar and some other areas in Nashik district.

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'No one will be spared'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that a high-level inquiry under the director general of police (DGP) is underway in the case involving Kharat and asserted that no one will be spared.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said that the police busted the case based on intelligence inputs, and the DGP has been asked to monitor the investigation.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case, and it will work with the Nashik police. No one will be spared in this case in any situation, he said.

Fadnavis further said that while efforts are underway to politicise this case, people who have evidence to support their allegations should come forward and cooperate with the police.