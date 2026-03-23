Pune: Canal Breach Near Magarpatta Causes Severe Waterlogging, Traffic Chaos On Hadapsar-Mundhwa Road | Sourced

Pune: A major incident occurred in Hadapsar around Sunday night after a canal wall suddenly collapsed near the rear gate of Magarpatta City, causing panic among the residents and commuters. The canal runs along the main road connecting Magarpatta to Koregaon Park. A large amount of water was wasted and flooded the road, turning it into a river-like stream.



Traffic in the area has subsequently increased, causing serious inconvenience to the commuters, and has resulted in long vehicle queues. Locals had earlier noticed minor leakages from the canal over the past few days, which eventually escalated into a major rupture.

Water also entered parts of the Magarpatta City area and is still flowing onto the road. Citizens are urging the authorities to take immediate action and bring the situation under control. Daily life in the area has been disrupted as the area houses many IT companies, call centres, and residential complexes.

According to traffic officials, the situation is expected to persist for the next 10 to 12 hours as water continues to remain on the road. Traffic police have issued a traffic advisory urging motorists to avoid the affected route and use alternate roads to ease congestion.

Suggested diversions include routes via Vaiduwadi Chowk, Shinde Vasti, Shirke Road, Jahangir Nagar, and Tadigutta for those heading towards Mundhwa. Another alternative is via Kalubai Chowk and BT Kawade Road through Ghorpadi and Pingale Vasti. Commuters from Kharadi and Solapur Road have also been advised to take longer diversion routes via Ghorpadi, Manjari, and Keshavnagar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Himmat Jadhav, appealed to citizens to follow the diversions, cooperate with traffic personnel, and plan their travel accordingly. Dedicated authorities are working to clear the waterlogging and restore normal traffic movement at the earliest.





This is the second such incident in recent days. A similar situation had occurred in the Manjari area of Hadapsar, where a canal had overflowed. The latest collapse within a week has raised questions over the administration’s maintenance work.



The incident comes at a time when summer has begun, and concerns of water shortage are rising in the city. Lakhs of litres of water have been wasted. Residents fear that there will be water shortage problems in the coming days.