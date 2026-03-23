Three Killed & Two Children Injured In Pune-Nashik Highway Crash Near Manchar | Representational Image

Pune: Three members of a family were killed in a tragic accident on the Pune-Nashik highway near Manchar on Sunday night. Two children from the same family were injured and are currently under treatment at a nearby hospital.

According to available details, the accident occurred after a car collided head-on with a private bus. The impact was extremely severe, leaving the car completely crushed and stuck underneath the bus.

Mallikarjun Ambegave, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad, had travelled to Nashik with his family to attend a function. After completing the event, the family was returning home when the accident took place.

Police said that while driving near Manchar, Ambegave lost control of the vehicle. The car crossed the divider and moved into the opposite lane. At the same time, a private bus travelling from Pune towards Nashik was approaching from the other side. The two vehicles collided with great force.

Mallikarjun Ambegave, his wife Aarti Ambegave, and her mother Lata Tuplondhe, who were inside the car, died on the spot. The force of the collision was so strong that the car was badly mangled, making rescue efforts difficult.

The couple’s two children survived the crash. They were immediately rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital. Doctors said they are undergoing treatment and are out of immediate danger.

Some passengers travelling in the bus also suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Local residents have raised concerns about road safety and blamed the accident on the faulty design of the highway. They said accidents have occurred at the same spot earlier as well. Police have registered a case, and further investigation is ongoing.