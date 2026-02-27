Solapur–Pune Highway Tragedy: Mother And 2-Year-Old Among Three Killed As Car Crashes Into Parked Tempo

Solapur–Pune Highway Tragedy: Young Mother And 2-Year-Old Among Three Killed As Car Crashes Into Parked Tempo | Sourced

Pune: A devastating road accident on the Pune–Solapur Highway on Thursday evening claimed three lives, including a young mother and her two-year-old son, after their car rammed into a stationary tempo that had stopped due to a tyre puncture.

The accident occurred around 5 pm near Dalaj No. 2 village in Indapur. According to police, an Eicher tempo (MH 13 CU 5163) travelling towards Pune suffered a sudden tyre puncture. The driver allegedly parked the vehicle partially on the roadside in a zig-zag position on the Solapur–Pune lane.

Shortly after, a Maruti Suzuki Eeco (MH 12 XE 8816) approaching from behind reportedly lost control and crashed into the stationary tempo. The impact was severe, resulting in fatalities and multiple injuries among the passengers inside the car.

The deceased have been identified as Aditi Amar Hatekar (25), her two-year-old son Jai Amar Hatekar, and 60-year-old Sakhubai Ishwar Gajge. All were residents of Sangola in Solapur district and died on the spot due to the intensity of the collision.

The force of the crash completely mangled the front portion of the Eeco. Household belongings and the child’s toys were scattered across the highway, creating a heart-wrenching scene for bystanders and emergency responders.

The driver of the Eeco, Kabirdas Ishwar Gajge (50), a resident of Pats in Daund taluka, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment. His wife, Swati Gajge (34), and their 10-month-old daughter, Samruddhi Gajge, suffered minor injuries.

Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Mahangade stated that the tempo had been stopped in a dangerous manner following the puncture, and the car driver was unable to react in time to avoid the rear-end collision. Police personnel and local residents immediately rushed to the scene and assisted in rescuing the injured from the wrecked vehicle before shifting them to a nearby hospital. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

The tragic incident has once again raised concerns about highway safety and the urgent need for strict enforcement to ensure that broken-down vehicles are promptly removed or adequately signalled to prevent such fatal mishaps. Authorities have appealed to motorists to follow safety protocols and to highway agencies to improve warning signage and emergency response systems on busy national highways.