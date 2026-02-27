BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Raises Issue Of Security Lapses At Pune’s Sassoon Hospital In Legislative Assembly - VIDEO | X/@SidShirole

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Siddharth Shirole has raised the issue of security lapses at the government-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune. He was speaking during the ongoing Budget Session in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, the Shivajinagar MLA wrote, "Today, in the Legislative Assembly, I called attention to the serious incident in which an accused under the POCSO Act escaped from Sassoon General Hospital, Pune. Sassoon is not just a government hospital; it is a pillar of trust for patients from Pune, Satara, Sangli, and many surrounding districts. For generations, it has delivered free and quality healthcare to the most vulnerable sections of society. It is an institution that reflects Pune’s medical legacy and humanitarian commitment."

"Incidents of this nature are deeply concerning. Even isolated lapses can erode public confidence and tarnish the reputation of an institution built over decades. Just as events at major public hospitals in other cities affect their civic image, similar occurrences can impact Pune’s standing. We must ensure stronger institutional safeguards, greater administrative accountability, and heightened operational vigilance. Protecting patient safety, restoring public confidence, and upholding the dignity of Sassoon Hospital must be treated as a priority," he added.

"Sassoon belongs to the people of Maharashtra. Its integrity and credibility must be preserved," Shirole concluded.

In the ongoing session, the BJP leader has proposed high-speed rail corridors from Pune to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, and semi-high-speed rail corridors from Pune to Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He has also spoken about the issue of expired food items allegedly being sold through quick commerce platforms.

