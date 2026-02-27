 BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Raises Issue Of Security Lapses At Pune’s Sassoon Hospital In Legislative Assembly - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Raises Issue Of Security Lapses At Pune’s Sassoon Hospital In Legislative Assembly - VIDEO

BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Raises Issue Of Security Lapses At Pune’s Sassoon Hospital In Legislative Assembly - VIDEO

In the ongoing session, BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole has proposed high-speed rail corridors from Pune to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, and semi-high-speed rail corridors from Pune to Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He has also spoken about the issue of expired food items allegedly being sold through quick commerce platforms

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Raises Issue Of Security Lapses At Pune’s Sassoon Hospital In Legislative Assembly - VIDEO | X/@SidShirole

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Siddharth Shirole has raised the issue of security lapses at the government-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune. He was speaking during the ongoing Budget Session in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, the Shivajinagar MLA wrote, "Today, in the Legislative Assembly, I called attention to the serious incident in which an accused under the POCSO Act escaped from Sassoon General Hospital, Pune. Sassoon is not just a government hospital; it is a pillar of trust for patients from Pune, Satara, Sangli, and many surrounding districts. For generations, it has delivered free and quality healthcare to the most vulnerable sections of society. It is an institution that reflects Pune’s medical legacy and humanitarian commitment."

Read Also
Trash Barriers To Be Rolled Out Across Pune As PMC Targets Mutha River Pollution - PHOTOS
article-image

"Incidents of this nature are deeply concerning. Even isolated lapses can erode public confidence and tarnish the reputation of an institution built over decades. Just as events at major public hospitals in other cities affect their civic image, similar occurrences can impact Pune’s standing. We must ensure stronger institutional safeguards, greater administrative accountability, and heightened operational vigilance. Protecting patient safety, restoring public confidence, and upholding the dignity of Sassoon Hospital must be treated as a priority," he added.

"Sassoon belongs to the people of Maharashtra. Its integrity and credibility must be preserved," Shirole concluded.

FPJ Shorts
India, Israel Elevate Ties To Special Strategic Partnership; PM Modi Discusses Gaza Peace Plan
India, Israel Elevate Ties To Special Strategic Partnership; PM Modi Discusses Gaza Peace Plan
Did Tejasswi Prakash Leave Surbhi Chandna In Tears? Drama Unfolds At MX Player's Psycho Saiyaan Promo Event
Did Tejasswi Prakash Leave Surbhi Chandna In Tears? Drama Unfolds At MX Player's Psycho Saiyaan Promo Event
Young Salaried Indians To Propel Consumer Durables Market To ₹3 Lakh Crore By 2029: GI Group Report
Young Salaried Indians To Propel Consumer Durables Market To ₹3 Lakh Crore By 2029: GI Group Report
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court Discharges Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, And 21 Others In CBI's Excise Policy Case, Citing Lack Of Evidence
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court Discharges Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, And 21 Others In CBI's Excise Policy Case, Citing Lack Of Evidence
Read Also
Pune Municipal Corporation Issues Holi Advisory, Urges Citizens To Protect Trees And Follow Fire...
article-image

In the ongoing session, the BJP leader has proposed high-speed rail corridors from Pune to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, and semi-high-speed rail corridors from Pune to Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He has also spoken about the issue of expired food items allegedly being sold through quick commerce platforms.

Follow us on